Home
/
Kent, WA
/
1601 W. Meeker St. - 201,202,203,204
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1601 W. Meeker St. - 201,202,203,204

1601 West Meeker Street · No Longer Available
Location

1601 West Meeker Street, Kent, WA 98032

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
elevator
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
Base rent $1875 + NNN. Total rent is approximate $4300 - $4800 per month. Location is conveniently located near Route 516 with quick access to Highway 5. Only minutes away from the United States Post Office and UPS. High foot traffic, as Sixteen-O-One is near Crossgate Shopping Center. *New development across the street. Permit application filed with the City of Kent Planning Services. For more info, please call City of Kent at 253.856.5454 for updated information* Size and features: 4500 sq ft, space flexible resize to fit. Wired Network already set up. Private gated parking lot and elevator.

Showing Instructions: Call listing agent for showing appointment, best time to show is around noon or weekend.

Public Building Comments: Great retail exposure on very busy street; Dedicated entry for 2nd floor office area with passenger elevator.

Suitable for: Build to Suit, Medical/Dental, Multi-Tenant, Nursing Facility, Special Use, Executive Suite, Data Center/Call Center, Research & Development

Lease Type: NNN
Rate: $ 4.00 - $ 5.00

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1601 W. Meeker St. - 201,202,203,204 have any available units?
1601 W. Meeker St. - 201,202,203,204 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kent, WA.
How much is rent in Kent, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kent Rent Report.
Is 1601 W. Meeker St. - 201,202,203,204 currently offering any rent specials?
1601 W. Meeker St. - 201,202,203,204 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1601 W. Meeker St. - 201,202,203,204 pet-friendly?
No, 1601 W. Meeker St. - 201,202,203,204 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kent.
Does 1601 W. Meeker St. - 201,202,203,204 offer parking?
Yes, 1601 W. Meeker St. - 201,202,203,204 does offer parking.
Does 1601 W. Meeker St. - 201,202,203,204 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1601 W. Meeker St. - 201,202,203,204 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1601 W. Meeker St. - 201,202,203,204 have a pool?
No, 1601 W. Meeker St. - 201,202,203,204 does not have a pool.
Does 1601 W. Meeker St. - 201,202,203,204 have accessible units?
No, 1601 W. Meeker St. - 201,202,203,204 does not have accessible units.
Does 1601 W. Meeker St. - 201,202,203,204 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1601 W. Meeker St. - 201,202,203,204 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1601 W. Meeker St. - 201,202,203,204 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1601 W. Meeker St. - 201,202,203,204 does not have units with air conditioning.
