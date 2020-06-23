1601 W. Meeker St. - 201,202,203,204

Amenities

parking recently renovated elevator

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities elevator parking

Base rent $1875 + NNN. Total rent is approximate $4300 - $4800 per month. Location is conveniently located near Route 516 with quick access to Highway 5. Only minutes away from the United States Post Office and UPS. High foot traffic, as Sixteen-O-One is near Crossgate Shopping Center. *New development across the street. Permit application filed with the City of Kent Planning Services. For more info, please call City of Kent at 253.856.5454 for updated information* Size and features: 4500 sq ft, space flexible resize to fit. Wired Network already set up. Private gated parking lot and elevator.



Showing Instructions: Call listing agent for showing appointment, best time to show is around noon or weekend.



Public Building Comments: Great retail exposure on very busy street; Dedicated entry for 2nd floor office area with passenger elevator.



Suitable for: Build to Suit, Medical/Dental, Multi-Tenant, Nursing Facility, Special Use, Executive Suite, Data Center/Call Center, Research & Development



Lease Type: NNN

Rate: $ 4.00 - $ 5.00