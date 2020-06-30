All apartments in Kent
Last updated April 23 2020 at 10:44 PM

12642 SE 212th Pl

12642 Southeast 212th Place · No Longer Available
Location

12642 Southeast 212th Place, Kent, WA 98031

Amenities

pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
12642 SE 212th Pl Available 05/01/20 East Hill Kent home - 1890 square foot home with a fully fenced back yard. Large entry opening to laminated floors, 4 bedrooms, and 3 bathrooms. Includes a living room, dining room, family room, and bonus room. Located on East Hill, within walking distance to Kentridge Highschool and a few miles from 167 and Highway 18.

Fireplace is not serviceable.
Floors are being repaired.

Cats and small dogs allowed on a case by case basis with an additional $500 deposit.

Tyler@havenrent.com

#4002

(RLNE5614975)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12642 SE 212th Pl have any available units?
12642 SE 212th Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kent, WA.
How much is rent in Kent, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kent Rent Report.
Is 12642 SE 212th Pl currently offering any rent specials?
12642 SE 212th Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12642 SE 212th Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 12642 SE 212th Pl is pet friendly.
Does 12642 SE 212th Pl offer parking?
No, 12642 SE 212th Pl does not offer parking.
Does 12642 SE 212th Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12642 SE 212th Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12642 SE 212th Pl have a pool?
No, 12642 SE 212th Pl does not have a pool.
Does 12642 SE 212th Pl have accessible units?
No, 12642 SE 212th Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 12642 SE 212th Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 12642 SE 212th Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12642 SE 212th Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 12642 SE 212th Pl does not have units with air conditioning.

