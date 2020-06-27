11305 South East 228th Plaza

Amenities

Welcome to another move in ready 3BR 1.5BA home presented by Perla San Luis of Renters Warehouse. Located at 11305 SE 228th PL Kent WA. Split entry home on a corner lot. Newly updated kitchen, built on lot storage shed. New carpet will be installed & fresh coat of paint all throughout the house. Rent is $2090 + $7 processing fee & reporting fee. There is an additional one-time $157 admin processing fee. Non-smokers. Property is available on September 1. Each applicant over the age of 18 who will be living in the home is required to complete an application ($45 fee/adult). Excellent rental history, income 3X monthly rent. Photo ID & paycheck stubs must be submitted upon application. Showing appointments are available thru showmojo.com or by contacting Perla San Luis at 206-240-8064.