All apartments in Kent
Find more places like 11304 SE 218th Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kent, WA
/
11304 SE 218th Place
Last updated March 8 2020 at 11:40 AM

11304 SE 218th Place

11304 Southeast 218th Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kent
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

11304 Southeast 218th Place, Kent, WA 98031

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
bocce court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bocce court
parking
garage
Great Home For Rent - Please contact our leasing manager Mark for scheduling appointments/showings! Phone number: 2532372007
A 4 Bed, 3 Bath, home in a quiet neighborhood. Contains 2 fireplaces, living, family and dining space, 2 car garage, 2nd kitchen in basement custom built closets, Jacuzzi tub, wood stove, hardwood floors, marble countertops, vaulted ceilings, large deck, fully fenced and fruit trees. With an excellent yard for gardening, a well maintained home in a friendly area, close to great schools.Don't waste this excellent opportunity!
No Tobacco use. Credit/Background Check Required. Pets are case by case, a refundable pet deposit would be collected per pet on top of security deposit. $300 for under 25lbs, $500 for 25lbs or over. Security deposit would be equal amount as one month of rent. Tenants responsible for all utilities, maintaining the yard.
MINIMUM ASKING CREDIT SCORE:650 WITH NO EVICTION AND COLLECTION. INCOME: 3X OVER RENT BEFORE TAX.

(RLNE5583009)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11304 SE 218th Place have any available units?
11304 SE 218th Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kent, WA.
How much is rent in Kent, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kent Rent Report.
What amenities does 11304 SE 218th Place have?
Some of 11304 SE 218th Place's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11304 SE 218th Place currently offering any rent specials?
11304 SE 218th Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11304 SE 218th Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 11304 SE 218th Place is pet friendly.
Does 11304 SE 218th Place offer parking?
Yes, 11304 SE 218th Place offers parking.
Does 11304 SE 218th Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11304 SE 218th Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11304 SE 218th Place have a pool?
No, 11304 SE 218th Place does not have a pool.
Does 11304 SE 218th Place have accessible units?
No, 11304 SE 218th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 11304 SE 218th Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 11304 SE 218th Place does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Signature Pointe
25102 62nd Ave S
Kent, WA 98032
Chandlers Bay
1020 Central Ave N
Kent, WA 98032
CityZen Commons
10925 SE 259th St
Kent, WA 98030
Mosaic Hills Apartment Homes
10811 SE 239th Pl
Kent, WA 98031
Apex West Hill
24849 46th Ave S
Kent, WA 98032
Skyview 3322
3322 S 222nd Pl
Kent, WA 98032
Meridian Garden
13101 SE 240th St
Kent, WA 98031
Swiss Gables
4620 S 254th Pl
Kent, WA 98032

Similar Pages

Kent 1 BedroomsKent 2 Bedrooms
Kent Apartments with ParkingKent Pet Friendly Places
Kent Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WA
Kirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WA
Puyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Lakes

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College