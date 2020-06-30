11304 SE 218th Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bocce court parking garage

Great Home For Rent - Please contact our leasing manager Mark for scheduling appointments/showings! Phone number: 2532372007

A 4 Bed, 3 Bath, home in a quiet neighborhood. Contains 2 fireplaces, living, family and dining space, 2 car garage, 2nd kitchen in basement custom built closets, Jacuzzi tub, wood stove, hardwood floors, marble countertops, vaulted ceilings, large deck, fully fenced and fruit trees. With an excellent yard for gardening, a well maintained home in a friendly area, close to great schools.Don't waste this excellent opportunity!

No Tobacco use. Credit/Background Check Required. Pets are case by case, a refundable pet deposit would be collected per pet on top of security deposit. $300 for under 25lbs, $500 for 25lbs or over. Security deposit would be equal amount as one month of rent. Tenants responsible for all utilities, maintaining the yard.

MINIMUM ASKING CREDIT SCORE:650 WITH NO EVICTION AND COLLECTION. INCOME: 3X OVER RENT BEFORE TAX.



