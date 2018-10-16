11024 Southeast 223rd Place

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets

This unit is located just off Benson which is perfect for commuters in multiple directions. It features new flooring and paint throughout, a stacked washer/dryer in the bathroom closet and a walk-in closet. Other amenities include a small fenced patio for privacy, community sport court for neighborhood use, and water, sewer, garbage and association dues paid by the owner. No pets or smoking. $700 fully-refundable security deposit and $40 app fee per adult. For more information or to schedule your viewing appointment, contact Maria at 253-852-8195 x 218 or agomez@bell-anderson.net.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.