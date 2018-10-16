All apartments in Kent
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11024 Southeast 223rd Place

11024 Southeast 223rd Place · No Longer Available
Location

11024 Southeast 223rd Place, Kent, WA 98031

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
This unit is located just off Benson which is perfect for commuters in multiple directions. It features new flooring and paint throughout, a stacked washer/dryer in the bathroom closet and a walk-in closet. Other amenities include a small fenced patio for privacy, community sport court for neighborhood use, and water, sewer, garbage and association dues paid by the owner. No pets or smoking. $700 fully-refundable security deposit and $40 app fee per adult. For more information or to schedule your viewing appointment, contact Maria at 253-852-8195 x 218 or agomez@bell-anderson.net.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11024 Southeast 223rd Place have any available units?
11024 Southeast 223rd Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kent, WA.
How much is rent in Kent, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kent Rent Report.
Is 11024 Southeast 223rd Place currently offering any rent specials?
11024 Southeast 223rd Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11024 Southeast 223rd Place pet-friendly?
No, 11024 Southeast 223rd Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kent.
Does 11024 Southeast 223rd Place offer parking?
No, 11024 Southeast 223rd Place does not offer parking.
Does 11024 Southeast 223rd Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11024 Southeast 223rd Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11024 Southeast 223rd Place have a pool?
No, 11024 Southeast 223rd Place does not have a pool.
Does 11024 Southeast 223rd Place have accessible units?
No, 11024 Southeast 223rd Place does not have accessible units.
Does 11024 Southeast 223rd Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 11024 Southeast 223rd Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11024 Southeast 223rd Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 11024 Southeast 223rd Place does not have units with air conditioning.
