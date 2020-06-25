All apartments in Kent
10847 SE 192nd St

Location

10847 SE 192nd St, Kent, WA 98031

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
This 3-bedroom home is a must see! Very spacious, rambler style, that has room for it all. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout the living space. Great breakfast nook for hanging out. Bonus room just waiting to be turned into something exciting. Large fenced in backyard with an adorable water feature. Detached garage. Plenty of parking for your vehicles and toys. Awesome back deck with pull down awning for summer BBQ's. This house will not last long! Call to schedule your appointment today. Visit our website at www.whiteclover.org for more info and to apply.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10847 SE 192nd St have any available units?
10847 SE 192nd St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kent, WA.
How much is rent in Kent, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kent Rent Report.
What amenities does 10847 SE 192nd St have?
Some of 10847 SE 192nd St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10847 SE 192nd St currently offering any rent specials?
10847 SE 192nd St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10847 SE 192nd St pet-friendly?
No, 10847 SE 192nd St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kent.
Does 10847 SE 192nd St offer parking?
Yes, 10847 SE 192nd St offers parking.
Does 10847 SE 192nd St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10847 SE 192nd St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10847 SE 192nd St have a pool?
No, 10847 SE 192nd St does not have a pool.
Does 10847 SE 192nd St have accessible units?
No, 10847 SE 192nd St does not have accessible units.
Does 10847 SE 192nd St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10847 SE 192nd St has units with dishwashers.
