10847 SE 192nd St

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

This 3-bedroom home is a must see! Very spacious, rambler style, that has room for it all. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout the living space. Great breakfast nook for hanging out. Bonus room just waiting to be turned into something exciting. Large fenced in backyard with an adorable water feature. Detached garage. Plenty of parking for your vehicles and toys. Awesome back deck with pull down awning for summer BBQ's. This house will not last long! Call to schedule your appointment today. Visit our website at www.whiteclover.org for more info and to apply.