10601 SE 252nd St #O-2 Available 03/07/20 Kent Townhome - Available 3/7! Beautifully remodeled 1 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom townhouse in Kenthill Townhome community! The stunning Vaulted Ceilings make this townhome feel Spacious and Open and the spiral staircase leads you up to an over-sized Master Suite with it's own walk-in closet and full private bathroom. Beautiful Kitchen with Marble Countertops and bright white oversized cabinets. Laundry room and 1/2 bath on main floor. Conveniently located and walking distance to grocery stores and restaurants! Private storage locker on exterior patio. Up to 2 dogs allowed (under 30 lbs) or cat ok with $400 refundable pet deposit per pet. Sorry, no smoking allowed.



Please contact Netanya Richards, Avenue One Residential, to schedule a private showing at netanya@avenueoneresidential.com or 206-465-7594.



