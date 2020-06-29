All apartments in Kent
Last updated February 28 2020 at 1:11 PM

10601 SE 252nd St #O-2

10601 Southeast 252nd Street · No Longer Available
Location

10601 Southeast 252nd Street, Kent, WA 98030

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
10601 SE 252nd St #O-2 Available 03/07/20 Kent Townhome - Available 3/7! Beautifully remodeled 1 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom townhouse in Kenthill Townhome community! The stunning Vaulted Ceilings make this townhome feel Spacious and Open and the spiral staircase leads you up to an over-sized Master Suite with it's own walk-in closet and full private bathroom. Beautiful Kitchen with Marble Countertops and bright white oversized cabinets. Laundry room and 1/2 bath on main floor. Conveniently located and walking distance to grocery stores and restaurants! Private storage locker on exterior patio. Up to 2 dogs allowed (under 30 lbs) or cat ok with $400 refundable pet deposit per pet. Sorry, no smoking allowed.

Please contact Netanya Richards, Avenue One Residential, to schedule a private showing at netanya@avenueoneresidential.com or 206-465-7594.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10601 SE 252nd St #O-2 have any available units?
10601 SE 252nd St #O-2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kent, WA.
How much is rent in Kent, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kent Rent Report.
What amenities does 10601 SE 252nd St #O-2 have?
Some of 10601 SE 252nd St #O-2's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10601 SE 252nd St #O-2 currently offering any rent specials?
10601 SE 252nd St #O-2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10601 SE 252nd St #O-2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 10601 SE 252nd St #O-2 is pet friendly.
Does 10601 SE 252nd St #O-2 offer parking?
No, 10601 SE 252nd St #O-2 does not offer parking.
Does 10601 SE 252nd St #O-2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10601 SE 252nd St #O-2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10601 SE 252nd St #O-2 have a pool?
No, 10601 SE 252nd St #O-2 does not have a pool.
Does 10601 SE 252nd St #O-2 have accessible units?
No, 10601 SE 252nd St #O-2 does not have accessible units.
Does 10601 SE 252nd St #O-2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 10601 SE 252nd St #O-2 does not have units with dishwashers.
