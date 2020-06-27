All apartments in Kenmore
Last updated December 17 2019 at 11:07 AM

8310 NE 161st Pl

8310 Northeast 161st Place · No Longer Available
Location

8310 Northeast 161st Place, Kenmore, WA 98028
Moorlands

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Application Pending!!! NEW LOWER PRICE $2700 ACT FAST BEFORE IT IS TOO LATE! -

This beautiful home is nestled in back off street. Very quiet and private end of cul-de-sac. Newer carpet, recently painted and newly installed. Formal living and dining room with bay window. Hardwood floors in entry, living room/dining room, family room and kitchen. Nice open kitchen with slab granite counter tops and stainless appliances including gas cook top. Family room with cozy gas fireplace. Large office/den, laundry and powder room complete main floor. Master with 5 piece bath and walk-in closet, three additional nice size bedrooms and second full bath on second floor. Heat pump and central A/C. Two car garage, deck and partially fenced yard complete this beautiful home. No pets.

LEASE TERM: 12 MONTHS

Non-refundable carpet cleaning fee: $450
Non Refundable Admin Fee: $100

YEAR BUILT: 1995
COUNTY: King County
COMMUNITY/COMPLEX: Alicia Estates

SCHOOL DISTRICT: Northshore
ELEMENTARY SCHOOL: Moorlands
JUNIOR HIGH SCHOOL: Northshore
HIGH SCHOOL: Inglemoor

PET POLICY: Owner is firm on no pets.

INCLUDED IN RENT: N/A

SPECIAL TERMS: No smoking on the premises.

TENANT SERVICES:

Professionally Managed
24 Hr. Maintenance
On-line rent payment available

Please drive by this rental prior to scheduling a showing. Be sure to include the property address when making an email inquiry.

Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

For more details on this rental home and all our available rentals please visit our website at www.tsquaremanagement.com.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5002204)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8310 NE 161st Pl have any available units?
8310 NE 161st Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kenmore, WA.
How much is rent in Kenmore, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kenmore Rent Report.
What amenities does 8310 NE 161st Pl have?
Some of 8310 NE 161st Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8310 NE 161st Pl currently offering any rent specials?
8310 NE 161st Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8310 NE 161st Pl pet-friendly?
No, 8310 NE 161st Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kenmore.
Does 8310 NE 161st Pl offer parking?
Yes, 8310 NE 161st Pl offers parking.
Does 8310 NE 161st Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8310 NE 161st Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8310 NE 161st Pl have a pool?
No, 8310 NE 161st Pl does not have a pool.
Does 8310 NE 161st Pl have accessible units?
No, 8310 NE 161st Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 8310 NE 161st Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8310 NE 161st Pl has units with dishwashers.
