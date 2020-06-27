8310 NE 161st Pl

Amenities
This beautiful home is nestled in back off street. Very quiet and private end of cul-de-sac. Newer carpet, recently painted and newly installed. Formal living and dining room with bay window. Hardwood floors in entry, living room/dining room, family room and kitchen. Nice open kitchen with slab granite counter tops and stainless appliances including gas cook top. Family room with cozy gas fireplace. Large office/den, laundry and powder room complete main floor. Master with 5 piece bath and walk-in closet, three additional nice size bedrooms and second full bath on second floor. Heat pump and central A/C. Two car garage, deck and partially fenced yard complete this beautiful home. No pets.
LEASE TERM: 12 MONTHS
Non-refundable carpet cleaning fee: $450
Non Refundable Admin Fee: $100
YEAR BUILT: 1995
COUNTY: King County
COMMUNITY/COMPLEX: Alicia Estates
SCHOOL DISTRICT: Northshore
ELEMENTARY SCHOOL: Moorlands
JUNIOR HIGH SCHOOL: Northshore
HIGH SCHOOL: Inglemoor
PET POLICY: Owner is firm on no pets.
INCLUDED IN RENT: N/A
SPECIAL TERMS: No smoking on the premises.
TENANT SERVICES:
Professionally Managed
24 Hr. Maintenance
On-line rent payment available
No Pets Allowed
