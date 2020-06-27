8310 NE 161st Pl

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Application Pending!!! NEW LOWER PRICE $2700 ACT FAST BEFORE IT IS TOO LATE! -



This beautiful home is nestled in back off street. Very quiet and private end of cul-de-sac. Newer carpet, recently painted and newly installed. Formal living and dining room with bay window. Hardwood floors in entry, living room/dining room, family room and kitchen. Nice open kitchen with slab granite counter tops and stainless appliances including gas cook top. Family room with cozy gas fireplace. Large office/den, laundry and powder room complete main floor. Master with 5 piece bath and walk-in closet, three additional nice size bedrooms and second full bath on second floor. Heat pump and central A/C. Two car garage, deck and partially fenced yard complete this beautiful home. No pets.



LEASE TERM: 12 MONTHS



Non-refundable carpet cleaning fee: $450

Non Refundable Admin Fee: $100



YEAR BUILT: 1995

COUNTY: King County

COMMUNITY/COMPLEX: Alicia Estates



SCHOOL DISTRICT: Northshore

ELEMENTARY SCHOOL: Moorlands

JUNIOR HIGH SCHOOL: Northshore

HIGH SCHOOL: Inglemoor



PET POLICY: Owner is firm on no pets.



INCLUDED IN RENT: N/A



SPECIAL TERMS: No smoking on the premises.



TENANT SERVICES:



Professionally Managed

24 Hr. Maintenance

On-line rent payment available



Please drive by this rental prior to scheduling a showing. Be sure to include the property address when making an email inquiry.



Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.



For more details on this rental home and all our available rentals please visit our website at www.tsquaremanagement.com.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5002204)