Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

8218 NE 198th Street Available 11/01/19 Welcome to your retreat from the hustle and bustle - Relax on the patio, watching the birds in the protected woodlands. Entertain your friends in the comfortable family room with views to the peaceful backyard. Curl up with a book by the gas fireplace. Create culinary delights or warm up take out in the well appointed kitchen. Game in the loft. Soak your cares away in the tub in newly remodeled master bathroom. Be the first to enjoy the new carpeting. Commuting route choices plentiful or utilize Kenmore Park & Ride. Award winning Northshore School District.



(RLNE5186492)