Last updated October 8 2019 at 9:44 AM

7922 NE 179th Ln

7922 Northeast 179th Lane · No Longer Available
Location

7922 Northeast 179th Lane, Kenmore, WA 98028

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Application Pending! Traditional home with large yard and rec room! - Kenmore, great location! Very quiet. Large yard, partially fenced with fruit trees. Spacious split level home. Open living room and dining room with slider that leads to large deck. Bright kitchen with eating area and closet pantry. Three bedrooms upstairs including master with full bath and slider to deck. Lower level has laundry room with three quarter bath and spacious bonus room and exit to covered patio. Extra room for storage and two car garage. (Home has fireplaces not to be used.)

SQ. FT: 2,640
YEAR BUILT: 1978
COUNTY: King County

SCHOOL DISTRICT: Northshore
ELEMENTARY SCHOOL: Kenmore
JUNIOR HIGH SCHOOL: Kenmore
HIGH SCHOOL: Inglemoor

(Please note: It is up to the potential tenant to verify & confirm the School District boundaries before applications are submitted)

PET POLICY: Owner will consider a pet with additional deposit and owner approval. Cats and dogs under 20 lbs.

LEASE TERM: 12 MONTHS

INCLUDED IN RENT: N/A

SPECIAL TERMS:

No smoking on the premises.
Refundable Security Deposit: $2,000.00
Refundable Pet Deposit: $250 per pet
Non-refundable carpet cleaning fee: $450
Non-refundable Application Fee: $45.00
Non-Refundable Admin Fee: $100.00

TENANT SERVICES:

Professionally Managed
24 Hr. Maintenance
On-line rent payment available

Please drive by this rental prior to scheduling a showing. Be sure to include the property address when making an email inquiry.

For more details on this rental home and all our available rentals please visit our website at www.tsquaremanagement.com or call 425.485.1800

(RLNE4162779)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7922 NE 179th Ln have any available units?
7922 NE 179th Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kenmore, WA.
How much is rent in Kenmore, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kenmore Rent Report.
What amenities does 7922 NE 179th Ln have?
Some of 7922 NE 179th Ln's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7922 NE 179th Ln currently offering any rent specials?
7922 NE 179th Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7922 NE 179th Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 7922 NE 179th Ln is pet friendly.
Does 7922 NE 179th Ln offer parking?
Yes, 7922 NE 179th Ln offers parking.
Does 7922 NE 179th Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7922 NE 179th Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7922 NE 179th Ln have a pool?
No, 7922 NE 179th Ln does not have a pool.
Does 7922 NE 179th Ln have accessible units?
No, 7922 NE 179th Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 7922 NE 179th Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7922 NE 179th Ln has units with dishwashers.
