7922 NE 179th Ln

Application Pending! Traditional home with large yard and rec room! - Kenmore, great location! Very quiet. Large yard, partially fenced with fruit trees. Spacious split level home. Open living room and dining room with slider that leads to large deck. Bright kitchen with eating area and closet pantry. Three bedrooms upstairs including master with full bath and slider to deck. Lower level has laundry room with three quarter bath and spacious bonus room and exit to covered patio. Extra room for storage and two car garage. (Home has fireplaces not to be used.)
SQ. FT: 2,640
YEAR BUILT: 1978
COUNTY: King County
SCHOOL DISTRICT: Northshore
ELEMENTARY SCHOOL: Kenmore
JUNIOR HIGH SCHOOL: Kenmore
HIGH SCHOOL: Inglemoor
(Please note: It is up to the potential tenant to verify & confirm the School District boundaries before applications are submitted)
PET POLICY: Owner will consider a pet with additional deposit and owner approval. Cats and dogs under 20 lbs.
LEASE TERM: 12 MONTHS
INCLUDED IN RENT: N/A
SPECIAL TERMS:
No smoking on the premises.
Refundable Security Deposit: $2,000.00
Refundable Pet Deposit: $250 per pet
Non-refundable carpet cleaning fee: $450
Non-refundable Application Fee: $45.00
Non-Refundable Admin Fee: $100.00
TENANT SERVICES:
Professionally Managed
24 Hr. Maintenance
On-line rent payment available
Please drive by this rental prior to scheduling a showing. Be sure to include the property address when making an email inquiry.
For more details on this rental home and all our available rentals please visit our website at www.tsquaremanagement.com or call 425.485.1800
