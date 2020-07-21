18200 73rd Ave NE B203

Amenities

Great Home For Rent - Nicely updated 2 bed/2 bath condo with 2 covered parking spaces! Upgrades include deluxe stainless steel kitchen appliances, top quality Fisher & Paykel washer & dryer, gleaming hardwood floors throughout entry, kitchen, living & dining room, & more! Spacious & bright living room w/ southern exposure & cozy fireplace. Great location adjacent to Blue Heron Wildlife Preserve, near library, Kenmore shopping & only 2 blocks to Burke-Gilman Trail! FHA lendable. Move-in ready & truly a must-see!



Limited to a maximum of two small (60 lb. or less) domestic pets, dog, cat. A pet rent of 50 dollar would be added each month's rent. No Add on Pet Deposit required.



Rent includes: Water, sewerage, garbage, two parking spots



BACKGROUND CHECK REQUIRED. MINIMUM ASKING CREDIT SCORE:680 WITH NO EVICTION AND COLLECTION. INCOME:3X OVER RENT BEFORE TAX. 12 month lease. To move in, required 1st month rent plus holding deposit - holding deposit equal to 1 months rent - Must have good rental and credit history, no Marijuana user.



