18200 73rd Ave NE B203
18200 73rd Ave NE B203

18200 73rd Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

18200 73rd Avenue Northeast, Kenmore, WA 98028
Central Kenmore

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Great Home For Rent - Nicely updated 2 bed/2 bath condo with 2 covered parking spaces! Upgrades include deluxe stainless steel kitchen appliances, top quality Fisher & Paykel washer & dryer, gleaming hardwood floors throughout entry, kitchen, living & dining room, & more! Spacious & bright living room w/ southern exposure & cozy fireplace. Great location adjacent to Blue Heron Wildlife Preserve, near library, Kenmore shopping & only 2 blocks to Burke-Gilman Trail! FHA lendable. Move-in ready & truly a must-see!

Limited to a maximum of two small (60 lb. or less) domestic pets, dog, cat. A pet rent of 50 dollar would be added each month's rent. No Add on Pet Deposit required.

Rent includes: Water, sewerage, garbage, two parking spots

BACKGROUND CHECK REQUIRED. MINIMUM ASKING CREDIT SCORE:680 WITH NO EVICTION AND COLLECTION. INCOME:3X OVER RENT BEFORE TAX. 12 month lease. To move in, required 1st month rent plus holding deposit - holding deposit equal to 1 months rent - Must have good rental and credit history, no Marijuana user.

(RLNE5593231)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18200 73rd Ave NE B203 have any available units?
18200 73rd Ave NE B203 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kenmore, WA.
How much is rent in Kenmore, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kenmore Rent Report.
What amenities does 18200 73rd Ave NE B203 have?
Some of 18200 73rd Ave NE B203's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18200 73rd Ave NE B203 currently offering any rent specials?
18200 73rd Ave NE B203 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18200 73rd Ave NE B203 pet-friendly?
Yes, 18200 73rd Ave NE B203 is pet friendly.
Does 18200 73rd Ave NE B203 offer parking?
Yes, 18200 73rd Ave NE B203 offers parking.
Does 18200 73rd Ave NE B203 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18200 73rd Ave NE B203 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18200 73rd Ave NE B203 have a pool?
No, 18200 73rd Ave NE B203 does not have a pool.
Does 18200 73rd Ave NE B203 have accessible units?
No, 18200 73rd Ave NE B203 does not have accessible units.
Does 18200 73rd Ave NE B203 have units with dishwashers?
No, 18200 73rd Ave NE B203 does not have units with dishwashers.
