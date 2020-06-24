All apartments in Kenmore
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

16322 82nd Lane NE

16322 82nd Lane Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

16322 82nd Lane Northeast, Kenmore, WA 98028
Moorlands

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
FREE RENT FOR FEBRUARY IF YOU SIGN A LEASE AND MOVE IN THIS MONTH!!!

Come see this impressive 2,480 square foot single family home in the Moorlands neighborhood in Kenmore, Washington! It has five bedrooms, three full bathrooms and comes unfurnished. Despite being located in a quiet and secluded neighborhood in Kenmore, it still boasts easy access to downtown as it is a mere five-minute drive from the property. Exterior features include a deck and porch. Inside, the home features electric heating for climate control and the floors are layered with rich hardwood all throughout excluding some bathrooms that have tiled floors and the bedrooms which have full wall-to-wall carpeting for added comfort. The beautiful open-concept kitchen consists of glossy granite countertops and high-end stainless steel appliances. For vehicle parking, a 2-car garage is included. Great news for animal lovers as pets are allowed on the property! Book a showing now!

Nearby parks:
Inglemoor County Park, Pierce Park and Bothell Landing Park

Nearby Schools:
Inglemoor High School - 0.62 miles, 7/10
Moorlands Elementary School - 0.56 miles, 7/10
Springtime Pre-School & Day Care - 0.79 miles, unrated
Arrowhead Inglemoor Pre-School - 0.8 miles, unrated

Bus lines:
244 - 0.4 miles
234 - 0.4 miles
342 - 0.5 miles
312 - 0.5 miles

(RLNE4633880)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16322 82nd Lane NE have any available units?
16322 82nd Lane NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kenmore, WA.
How much is rent in Kenmore, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kenmore Rent Report.
What amenities does 16322 82nd Lane NE have?
Some of 16322 82nd Lane NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16322 82nd Lane NE currently offering any rent specials?
16322 82nd Lane NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16322 82nd Lane NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 16322 82nd Lane NE is pet friendly.
Does 16322 82nd Lane NE offer parking?
Yes, 16322 82nd Lane NE offers parking.
Does 16322 82nd Lane NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16322 82nd Lane NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16322 82nd Lane NE have a pool?
No, 16322 82nd Lane NE does not have a pool.
Does 16322 82nd Lane NE have accessible units?
No, 16322 82nd Lane NE does not have accessible units.
Does 16322 82nd Lane NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16322 82nd Lane NE has units with dishwashers.
