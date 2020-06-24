16322 82nd Lane NE

Amenities
FREE RENT FOR FEBRUARY IF YOU SIGN A LEASE AND MOVE IN THIS MONTH!!!
Come see this impressive 2,480 square foot single family home in the Moorlands neighborhood in Kenmore, Washington! It has five bedrooms, three full bathrooms and comes unfurnished. Despite being located in a quiet and secluded neighborhood in Kenmore, it still boasts easy access to downtown as it is a mere five-minute drive from the property. Exterior features include a deck and porch. Inside, the home features electric heating for climate control and the floors are layered with rich hardwood all throughout excluding some bathrooms that have tiled floors and the bedrooms which have full wall-to-wall carpeting for added comfort. The beautiful open-concept kitchen consists of glossy granite countertops and high-end stainless steel appliances. For vehicle parking, a 2-car garage is included. Great news for animal lovers as pets are allowed on the property! Book a showing now!
Nearby parks:
Inglemoor County Park, Pierce Park and Bothell Landing Park
Nearby Schools:
Inglemoor High School - 0.62 miles, 7/10
Moorlands Elementary School - 0.56 miles, 7/10
Springtime Pre-School & Day Care - 0.79 miles, unrated
Arrowhead Inglemoor Pre-School - 0.8 miles, unrated
Bus lines:
244 - 0.4 miles
234 - 0.4 miles
342 - 0.5 miles
312 - 0.5 miles
(RLNE4633880)