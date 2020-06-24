16322 82nd Lane NE

Amenities

Come see this impressive 2,480 square foot single family home in the Moorlands neighborhood in Kenmore, Washington! It has five bedrooms, three full bathrooms and comes unfurnished. Despite being located in a quiet and secluded neighborhood in Kenmore, it still boasts easy access to downtown as it is a mere five-minute drive from the property. Exterior features include a deck and porch. Inside, the home features electric heating for climate control and the floors are layered with rich hardwood all throughout excluding some bathrooms that have tiled floors and the bedrooms which have full wall-to-wall carpeting for added comfort. The beautiful open-concept kitchen consists of glossy granite countertops and high-end stainless steel appliances. For vehicle parking, a 2-car garage is included. Great news for animal lovers as pets are allowed on the property! Book a showing now!



Nearby parks:

Inglemoor County Park, Pierce Park and Bothell Landing Park



Nearby Schools:

Inglemoor High School - 0.62 miles, 7/10

Moorlands Elementary School - 0.56 miles, 7/10

Springtime Pre-School & Day Care - 0.79 miles, unrated

Arrowhead Inglemoor Pre-School - 0.8 miles, unrated



Bus lines:

244 - 0.4 miles

234 - 0.4 miles

342 - 0.5 miles

312 - 0.5 miles



