Amenities
Our luxury apartments located in Issaquah, WA offer easy access to Downtown Seattle & Bellevue via I-90. With top-of-the-line, custom home-quality interior finishes including gas ranges, oversized refrigerators, front-load laundry, granite countertops, solid wood cabinets and solid core doors, you'll instantly feel at home.At Bentley House, you can choose between a two-bedroom or three-bedroom ranging from 1,262 to 1,836 square feet. Our all inclusive amenities were created for your lifestyle. The amenities include a 24 hour fitness center, billiards room, reservable community great room, fenced dog run, rooftop deck with BBQs, and more!