Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator oven stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly dog park 24hr gym green community parking pool table bbq/grill garage package receiving cats allowed accessible elevator bike storage clubhouse game room internet access lobby

Our luxury apartments located in Issaquah, WA offer easy access to Downtown Seattle & Bellevue via I-90. With top-of-the-line, custom home-quality interior finishes including gas ranges, oversized refrigerators, front-load laundry, granite countertops, solid wood cabinets and solid core doors, you'll instantly feel at home.At Bentley House, you can choose between a two-bedroom or three-bedroom ranging from 1,262 to 1,836 square feet. Our all inclusive amenities were created for your lifestyle. The amenities include a 24 hour fitness center, billiards room, reservable community great room, fenced dog run, rooftop deck with BBQs, and more!