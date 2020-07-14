All apartments in Issaquah
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:48 AM

Bentley House

2700 NW Pine Cone Dr · (425) 230-3397
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2700 NW Pine Cone Dr, Issaquah, WA 98027
Newport

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Bentley House.

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
oven
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
24hr gym
green community
parking
pool table
bbq/grill
garage
package receiving
cats allowed
accessible
elevator
bike storage
clubhouse
game room
internet access
lobby
Our luxury apartments located in Issaquah, WA offer easy access to Downtown Seattle & Bellevue via I-90. With top-of-the-line, custom home-quality interior finishes including gas ranges, oversized refrigerators, front-load laundry, granite countertops, solid wood cabinets and solid core doors, you'll instantly feel at home.At Bentley House, you can choose between a two-bedroom or three-bedroom ranging from 1,262 to 1,836 square feet. Our all inclusive amenities were created for your lifestyle. The amenities include a 24 hour fitness center, billiards room, reservable community great room, fenced dog run, rooftop deck with BBQs, and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Bentley House have any available units?
Bentley House doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Issaquah, WA.
What amenities does Bentley House have?
Some of Bentley House's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Bentley House currently offering any rent specials?
Bentley House is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Bentley House pet-friendly?
Yes, Bentley House is pet friendly.
Does Bentley House offer parking?
Yes, Bentley House offers parking.
Does Bentley House have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Bentley House offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Bentley House have a pool?
No, Bentley House does not have a pool.
Does Bentley House have accessible units?
Yes, Bentley House has accessible units.
Does Bentley House have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Bentley House has units with dishwashers.
Does Bentley House have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Bentley House has units with air conditioning.

