Last updated March 3 2020 at 12:29 PM

580 Front Street South Unit A301

580 Front Street South · No Longer Available
Location

580 Front Street South, Issaquah, WA 98027
Olde Town

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Issaquah 3 Beds 2 Baths, Top Floor End Unit - Property Id: 137861

-3 bed/2 bath (top floor end unit, spacious and peaceful)
-Includes 2 parking (1 dedicated covered parking space and 1 open air spot)
-Balcony (with an in-unit storage room, overlooking a peaceful greenbelt)

-Freshly painted, vaulted ceilings, laminate flooring, a wood burning fireplace, plenty of storage space
-Made in USA Reverse Osmosis Water Filter System in kitchen
-In-unit washer & dryer

-Great location close to I-90 with many shops, restaurants, parks, library, and hiking trails within minutes away!
-Within walking distance to historic downtown Issaquah

-Rent includes water, garbage, & sewer.
-Tenant is responsible for electricity bill only.
-$1800 refundable deposit.
-$45 tenant application fee for credit/background check.
-No smoking or pets.

Address: 580 Front Street South, Unit A301, Issaquah, WA 98027

-Email- dnam@themlsonline.com or
-Call 206-919-9272 with any questions.

Rent- $2190/month
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/137861
Property Id 137861

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5583556)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

