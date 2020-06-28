Amenities
Issaquah 3 Beds 2 Baths, Top Floor End Unit - Property Id: 137861
-3 bed/2 bath (top floor end unit, spacious and peaceful)
-Includes 2 parking (1 dedicated covered parking space and 1 open air spot)
-Balcony (with an in-unit storage room, overlooking a peaceful greenbelt)
-Freshly painted, vaulted ceilings, laminate flooring, a wood burning fireplace, plenty of storage space
-Made in USA Reverse Osmosis Water Filter System in kitchen
-In-unit washer & dryer
-Great location close to I-90 with many shops, restaurants, parks, library, and hiking trails within minutes away!
-Within walking distance to historic downtown Issaquah
-Rent includes water, garbage, & sewer.
-Tenant is responsible for electricity bill only.
-$1800 refundable deposit.
-$45 tenant application fee for credit/background check.
-No smoking or pets.
Address: 580 Front Street South, Unit A301, Issaquah, WA 98027
-Email- dnam@themlsonline.com or
-Call 206-919-9272 with any questions.
Rent- $2190/month
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/137861
Property Id 137861
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5583556)