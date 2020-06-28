Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher parking fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Issaquah 3 Beds 2 Baths, Top Floor End Unit - Property Id: 137861



-3 bed/2 bath (top floor end unit, spacious and peaceful)

-Includes 2 parking (1 dedicated covered parking space and 1 open air spot)

-Balcony (with an in-unit storage room, overlooking a peaceful greenbelt)



-Freshly painted, vaulted ceilings, laminate flooring, a wood burning fireplace, plenty of storage space

-Made in USA Reverse Osmosis Water Filter System in kitchen

-In-unit washer & dryer



-Great location close to I-90 with many shops, restaurants, parks, library, and hiking trails within minutes away!

-Within walking distance to historic downtown Issaquah



-Rent includes water, garbage, & sewer.

-Tenant is responsible for electricity bill only.

-$1800 refundable deposit.

-$45 tenant application fee for credit/background check.

-No smoking or pets.



Address: 580 Front Street South, Unit A301, Issaquah, WA 98027



-Email- dnam@themlsonline.com or

-Call 206-919-9272 with any questions.



Rent- $2190/month

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/137861

Property Id 137861



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5583556)