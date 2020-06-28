414 NW Pebble Lane

Amenities

Beautiful Town Home about a mile from Downtown Issaquah! - Townhome in Talus-a mountain village geared toward outdoor life that includes tons of open space surrounded by nature trails. A luxury greenbelt Townhome featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and a 2-car tandem garage. Plenty of windows and natural light to welcome the beautiful cascade views from this home. The open space floor pan has a chef's kitchen with granite counters, cherry cabinets and stainless appliances. The living room features a gas fireplace and deck that opens up to a greenbelt. Don't miss out in viewing this one.



Pets allowed on a case-by-case basis with an additional $500 deposit per pet.

There will be a utility admin fee of $13.50 a month added to the rent price.



For a showing please contact Millie or Maria at 425-299-5207.



