Home
/
Issaquah, WA
/
414 NW Pebble Lane
Last updated October 4 2019 at 10:59 AM

414 NW Pebble Lane

414 Northwest Pebble Lane · No Longer Available
Issaquah
Location

414 Northwest Pebble Lane, Issaquah, WA 98027
Talus

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful Town Home about a mile from Downtown Issaquah! - Townhome in Talus-a mountain village geared toward outdoor life that includes tons of open space surrounded by nature trails. A luxury greenbelt Townhome featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and a 2-car tandem garage. Plenty of windows and natural light to welcome the beautiful cascade views from this home. The open space floor pan has a chef's kitchen with granite counters, cherry cabinets and stainless appliances. The living room features a gas fireplace and deck that opens up to a greenbelt. Don't miss out in viewing this one.

Pets allowed on a case-by-case basis with an additional $500 deposit per pet.
There will be a utility admin fee of $13.50 a month added to the rent price.

For a showing please contact Millie or Maria at 425-299-5207.

(RLNE5108193)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 414 NW Pebble Lane have any available units?
414 NW Pebble Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Issaquah, WA.
What amenities does 414 NW Pebble Lane have?
Some of 414 NW Pebble Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 414 NW Pebble Lane currently offering any rent specials?
414 NW Pebble Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 414 NW Pebble Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 414 NW Pebble Lane is pet friendly.
Does 414 NW Pebble Lane offer parking?
Yes, 414 NW Pebble Lane offers parking.
Does 414 NW Pebble Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 414 NW Pebble Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 414 NW Pebble Lane have a pool?
No, 414 NW Pebble Lane does not have a pool.
Does 414 NW Pebble Lane have accessible units?
No, 414 NW Pebble Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 414 NW Pebble Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 414 NW Pebble Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 414 NW Pebble Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 414 NW Pebble Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
