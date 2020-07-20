386 NE Denny Way

Amenities

Open layout 3 bedroom home in Highlands Park Issaquah! - Open layout kitchen with dining & living spaces, perfect for entertaining! Gourmet kitchen boasts slab granite with tile backsplash, stainless appliances, large center island & walk-in pantry. Master suite has vaulted ceilings with two closets & luxurious 5-piece master bath. 3rd level w/ huge bonus/rec-room/or possible 4th bedroom! Great neighborhood close to Swedish Hospital, Grand Ridge Plaza & I-90 transit!



12 months minimum lease. First month's rent + security deposit (equal to one month's rent) + last month's rent due before move in. Subject to change depending on strength of application.



SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE HERE: showdigs.co/pntc



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5051922)