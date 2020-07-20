All apartments in Issaquah
386 NE Denny Way
Last updated August 6 2019 at 10:57 AM

386 NE Denny Way

386 Northeast Denny Way · No Longer Available
Location

386 Northeast Denny Way, Issaquah, WA 98029
Issaquah Highlands

Amenities

granite counters
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Open layout 3 bedroom home in Highlands Park Issaquah! - Open layout kitchen with dining & living spaces, perfect for entertaining! Gourmet kitchen boasts slab granite with tile backsplash, stainless appliances, large center island & walk-in pantry. Master suite has vaulted ceilings with two closets & luxurious 5-piece master bath. 3rd level w/ huge bonus/rec-room/or possible 4th bedroom! Great neighborhood close to Swedish Hospital, Grand Ridge Plaza & I-90 transit!

12 months minimum lease. First month's rent + security deposit (equal to one month's rent) + last month's rent due before move in. Subject to change depending on strength of application.

SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE HERE: showdigs.co/pntc

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5051922)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 386 NE Denny Way have any available units?
386 NE Denny Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Issaquah, WA.
Is 386 NE Denny Way currently offering any rent specials?
386 NE Denny Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 386 NE Denny Way pet-friendly?
No, 386 NE Denny Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Issaquah.
Does 386 NE Denny Way offer parking?
No, 386 NE Denny Way does not offer parking.
Does 386 NE Denny Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 386 NE Denny Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 386 NE Denny Way have a pool?
No, 386 NE Denny Way does not have a pool.
Does 386 NE Denny Way have accessible units?
No, 386 NE Denny Way does not have accessible units.
Does 386 NE Denny Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 386 NE Denny Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 386 NE Denny Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 386 NE Denny Way does not have units with air conditioning.
