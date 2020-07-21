Amenities

garage carpet

Unit Amenities carpet Property Amenities parking garage

1762 10th Ave NE Available 08/26/19 Impeccably Maintained Townhome in Issaquah Highlands - ***House Showing on Wednesday 8/14 from 4:30 PM to 5:30 PM***



Located in the prized Arboretum at Vista Park, this home features designer paints, expansive hardwoods, new carpet, mechanised shades, gorgeous solid-surface counters, two flatscreen TVs & built-in sound system, custom lighting & so much more! Step out to an easy-access, oversized 2-car garage with seriously smart storage. Retail core, Park & Ride and trails are just steps away, too!



Rental Requirements:

Minimum Credit Score 600

Minimum Income 3x's Rent



Property Mgr: Dmitry Yusim

Property Status: Available 08/26/2019



#2071



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5074900)