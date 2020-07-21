All apartments in Issaquah
Last updated August 13 2019

1762 10th Ave NE

1762 10th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1762 10th Avenue Northeast, Issaquah, WA 98029
North Issaquah

Amenities

garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
parking
garage
1762 10th Ave NE Available 08/26/19 Impeccably Maintained Townhome in Issaquah Highlands - ***House Showing on Wednesday 8/14 from 4:30 PM to 5:30 PM***

Located in the prized Arboretum at Vista Park, this home features designer paints, expansive hardwoods, new carpet, mechanised shades, gorgeous solid-surface counters, two flatscreen TVs & built-in sound system, custom lighting & so much more! Step out to an easy-access, oversized 2-car garage with seriously smart storage. Retail core, Park & Ride and trails are just steps away, too!

Rental Requirements:
Minimum Credit Score 600
Minimum Income 3x's Rent

Property Mgr: Dmitry Yusim
Property Status: Available 08/26/2019

#2071

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5074900)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1762 10th Ave NE have any available units?
1762 10th Ave NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Issaquah, WA.
Is 1762 10th Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
1762 10th Ave NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1762 10th Ave NE pet-friendly?
No, 1762 10th Ave NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Issaquah.
Does 1762 10th Ave NE offer parking?
Yes, 1762 10th Ave NE offers parking.
Does 1762 10th Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1762 10th Ave NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1762 10th Ave NE have a pool?
No, 1762 10th Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 1762 10th Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 1762 10th Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1762 10th Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1762 10th Ave NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1762 10th Ave NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1762 10th Ave NE does not have units with air conditioning.
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

