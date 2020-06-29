Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Issaquah Highlands. 1354 Williamsburg Walk NE. 3 bed, 2.75 bath. 1467sqft. Available Now!



VIDEO TOUR! A/C! The Brownstones at Issaquah Highlands! Gorgeous upscale townhome in sought-after location! Open living, dining & kitchen areas. Cozy gas burning fireplace & Covered Deck. Hardwoods throughout main level & downstairs bed/bath. Kitchen has slab granite counters, stainless appliances, solid wood cabinets. Master En suite boasts mountain & territorial views! 1 car attached garage + driveway & Storage space. Close to cafes, restaurants, shops, cinema, Swedish Hosp, park & ride, I-90, parks, Issaquah Schools & more!



VIDEO & PHOTO GALLERY: christyricepm.com/listing/105337826



Terms: 1st month’s rent, security deposit, 16 month lease. Non-smoking. Prefer no pets. Renters insurance is required prior to move in. Landlord will not accept a comprehensive reusable tenant screening report by a consumer reporting agency. If you are a Licensed Agent, please consult the MLS for showing instructions and then contact the listing agent if you have further questions. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify. Due to the safety of our Brokers and the ability to fully see the property, we do not show after dark. Thank you for your understanding.



