All apartments in Issaquah
Find more places like 1354 Williamsburg Walk NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Issaquah, WA
/
1354 Williamsburg Walk NE
Last updated March 5 2020 at 2:02 AM

1354 Williamsburg Walk NE

1354 Williamsburg Walk Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Issaquah
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

1354 Williamsburg Walk Northeast, Issaquah, WA 98029
Issaquah Highlands

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Issaquah Highlands. 1354 Williamsburg Walk NE. 3 bed, 2.75 bath. 1467sqft. Available Now!

VIDEO TOUR! A/C! The Brownstones at Issaquah Highlands! Gorgeous upscale townhome in sought-after location! Open living, dining & kitchen areas. Cozy gas burning fireplace & Covered Deck. Hardwoods throughout main level & downstairs bed/bath. Kitchen has slab granite counters, stainless appliances, solid wood cabinets. Master En suite boasts mountain & territorial views! 1 car attached garage + driveway & Storage space. Close to cafes, restaurants, shops, cinema, Swedish Hosp, park & ride, I-90, parks, Issaquah Schools & more!

VIDEO & PHOTO GALLERY: christyricepm.com/listing/105337826

Terms: 1st month’s rent, security deposit, 16 month lease. Non-smoking. Prefer no pets. Renters insurance is required prior to move in. Landlord will not accept a comprehensive reusable tenant screening report by a consumer reporting agency. If you are a Licensed Agent, please consult the MLS for showing instructions and then contact the listing agent if you have further questions. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify. Due to the safety of our Brokers and the ability to fully see the property, we do not show after dark. Thank you for your understanding.

We now book our tour appointments online! Please see our available tour times and book your appointment online today or anytime 24/7: windermere-pm.com/Rentals
If no scheduling is available, there is currently a pending lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1354 Williamsburg Walk NE have any available units?
1354 Williamsburg Walk NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Issaquah, WA.
What amenities does 1354 Williamsburg Walk NE have?
Some of 1354 Williamsburg Walk NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1354 Williamsburg Walk NE currently offering any rent specials?
1354 Williamsburg Walk NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1354 Williamsburg Walk NE pet-friendly?
No, 1354 Williamsburg Walk NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Issaquah.
Does 1354 Williamsburg Walk NE offer parking?
Yes, 1354 Williamsburg Walk NE offers parking.
Does 1354 Williamsburg Walk NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1354 Williamsburg Walk NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1354 Williamsburg Walk NE have a pool?
No, 1354 Williamsburg Walk NE does not have a pool.
Does 1354 Williamsburg Walk NE have accessible units?
No, 1354 Williamsburg Walk NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1354 Williamsburg Walk NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1354 Williamsburg Walk NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1354 Williamsburg Walk NE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1354 Williamsburg Walk NE has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vue Issaquah
906 NE Lilac St
Issaquah, WA 98029
Wildwood Apartments
660 Wildwood Blvd SW
Issaquah, WA 98027
The Timbers At Issaquah Ridge
23425 SE Black Nugget Rd
Issaquah, WA 98029
Bergen Apartments
40 Newport Way SW
Issaquah, WA 98027
Atlas Apartment Homes
1036 7th Ave NW
Issaquah, WA 98027
Langara
5105 Issaquah-Pine Lake Rd SE
Issaquah, WA 98029
Timberlake Park Apartments
4615 West Lake Sammamish Parkway Southeast
Issaquah, WA 98027
Bentley House
2700 NW Pine Cone Dr
Issaquah, WA 98027

Similar Pages

Issaquah 1 BedroomsIssaquah 2 Bedrooms
Issaquah Apartments with ParkingIssaquah Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Issaquah Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WA
Kirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAMountlake Terrace, WA
Bremerton, WASilverdale, WABurien, WAMarysville, WADes Moines, WATukwila, WAMercer Island, WAParkland, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North IssaquahGreenwood Point
Gilman

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusUniversity of Washington-Tacoma Campus
Bellevue CollegeCity University of Seattle
Clover Park Technical College