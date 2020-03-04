All apartments in Hazel Dell
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

3812 NE 93rd Street

3812 Northeast 93rd Street · (360) 524-4994
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3812 Northeast 93rd Street, Hazel Dell, WA 98665
Northeast Hazel Dell

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 3812 NE 93rd Street · Avail. Aug 1

$2,195

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2928 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
pet friendly
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
gym
on-site laundry
pool
3812 NE 93rd Street Available 08/01/20 4 bed 2.5 bath Hazel Dell / Fairfield Park Neighborhood - Don't miss out on this 4 bed 2.5 bath home with easy access to I-5 and I-205. This home welcomes you and your guests to a covered sitting porch perfect for our Pacific NW weather. The home has an open floor plan with livingroom and formal dining room. The livingroom is well lit by natural light and has a gas fireplace. The large kitchen boasts plenty of cabinets, granite counters and pantry. There is an indoor laundry room. The fully fenced backyard is a great place to entertain guests. There is a master suite with walk-in closet and its own bathroom.Convenience Washer/Dryer..Central A/C for hot summer days. Dogs ok up to 35lbs, Neighborhood has a community pool and fitness center. For more info, rental criteria and application visit www.bluekeypm.com. Call Blue Key Property Management Inc at 360-524-4994 to schedule a showing. $2195 Rent, $2195.00 Security deposit, $500.00 pet deposit per pet, $350 non-refundable fee, $55 non-refundable application fee per adult 18 and older. Rental Insurance Required . Blue Key Property Management, Inc. licensed in WA and OR.
3812 NE 93rd Street Vancouver, WA 98665 Available 8/1/20

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3429463)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3812 NE 93rd Street have any available units?
3812 NE 93rd Street has a unit available for $2,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3812 NE 93rd Street have?
Some of 3812 NE 93rd Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3812 NE 93rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
3812 NE 93rd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3812 NE 93rd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3812 NE 93rd Street is pet friendly.
Does 3812 NE 93rd Street offer parking?
No, 3812 NE 93rd Street does not offer parking.
Does 3812 NE 93rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3812 NE 93rd Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3812 NE 93rd Street have a pool?
Yes, 3812 NE 93rd Street has a pool.
Does 3812 NE 93rd Street have accessible units?
No, 3812 NE 93rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3812 NE 93rd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3812 NE 93rd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3812 NE 93rd Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3812 NE 93rd Street has units with air conditioning.
