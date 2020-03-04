Amenities

3812 NE 93rd Street Available 08/01/20 4 bed 2.5 bath Hazel Dell / Fairfield Park Neighborhood - Don't miss out on this 4 bed 2.5 bath home with easy access to I-5 and I-205. This home welcomes you and your guests to a covered sitting porch perfect for our Pacific NW weather. The home has an open floor plan with livingroom and formal dining room. The livingroom is well lit by natural light and has a gas fireplace. The large kitchen boasts plenty of cabinets, granite counters and pantry. There is an indoor laundry room. The fully fenced backyard is a great place to entertain guests. There is a master suite with walk-in closet and its own bathroom.Convenience Washer/Dryer..Central A/C for hot summer days. Dogs ok up to 35lbs, Neighborhood has a community pool and fitness center. For more info, rental criteria and application visit www.bluekeypm.com. Call Blue Key Property Management Inc at 360-524-4994 to schedule a showing. $2195 Rent, $2195.00 Security deposit, $500.00 pet deposit per pet, $350 non-refundable fee, $55 non-refundable application fee per adult 18 and older. Rental Insurance Required . Blue Key Property Management, Inc. licensed in WA and OR.

No Cats Allowed



