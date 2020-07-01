11457 Bristol Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful 3 Bd, 2 Ba condo in a wonderful location. Tile kitchen countertops, stainless steel appliances, hard floors throughout main floor. Natural light, expansive living room with electric fireplace makes this a great place to call home. Detached single car garage. Washer & dryer included upstairs.



Master suite has adjoining master bathroom with dual vanity.



Woodland setting and SO CLOSE to shopping and restaurants. Yard maintenance included through owner paid HOA dues.



Available NOW. More photos coming soon!



To request a showing, visit https://clockwisepm.com/rental-search/ and click on the property. Call 253-201-1356 for more information.



Some properties may have a video tour available. Visit the Clockwise Property Management website to view any available videos.



MONTHLY RENT: $1995.00

SECURITY DEPOSIT: $1900.00

UTILITIES: Tenant responsible for all utilities

YARD: Maintained by the condo association



NO SMOKING



1 YEAR LEASE



APPLICATION FEE: $42 PER ADULT 18 YEARS AND OLDER



RENTAL APPLICATION PROCESS SUMMARY

For your convenience, here is a brief summary of our Rental Application Process and Resident Selection Criteria: All applicants must be 18 or over. Applicants with credit scores below 625 and/or other qualification issues may be subject to denial or conditional approval such as an increased security deposit and/or a risk mitigation fee. All applicants desiring to reside together will be evaluated jointly.



Applicants are highly encouraged to disclose and discuss potential issues with management prior to application, but qualification cannot be guaranteed.



We DO NOT accept portable screening reports.



Pet considerations vary based on the specific property and/or unit as well as history of the applicant.



MINIMUM MOVE-IN REQUIREMENTS

One month's rent, the security deposit, other property specific deposits/fees/charges and the admin fee of $127, all paid with secured funds (cashier's check or money order).



As property management professionals, we strictly comply with all fair housing laws.