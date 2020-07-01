All apartments in Gig Harbor
11457 Bristol Place

11457 Bristol Place Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

11457 Bristol Place Northwest, Gig Harbor, WA 98332
Gig Harbor North

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful 3 Bd, 2 Ba condo in a wonderful location. Tile kitchen countertops, stainless steel appliances, hard floors throughout main floor. Natural light, expansive living room with electric fireplace makes this a great place to call home. Detached single car garage. Washer & dryer included upstairs.

Master suite has adjoining master bathroom with dual vanity.

Woodland setting and SO CLOSE to shopping and restaurants. Yard maintenance included through owner paid HOA dues.

Available NOW. More photos coming soon!

To request a showing, visit https://clockwisepm.com/rental-search/ and click on the property. Call 253-201-1356 for more information.

Some properties may have a video tour available. Visit the Clockwise Property Management website to view any available videos.

MONTHLY RENT: $1995.00
SECURITY DEPOSIT: $1900.00
UTILITIES: Tenant responsible for all utilities
YARD: Maintained by the condo association

NO SMOKING

1 YEAR LEASE

APPLICATION FEE: $42 PER ADULT 18 YEARS AND OLDER

RENTAL APPLICATION PROCESS SUMMARY
For your convenience, here is a brief summary of our Rental Application Process and Resident Selection Criteria: All applicants must be 18 or over. Applicants with credit scores below 625 and/or other qualification issues may be subject to denial or conditional approval such as an increased security deposit and/or a risk mitigation fee. All applicants desiring to reside together will be evaluated jointly.

Applicants are highly encouraged to disclose and discuss potential issues with management prior to application, but qualification cannot be guaranteed.

We DO NOT accept portable screening reports.

Pet considerations vary based on the specific property and/or unit as well as history of the applicant.

MINIMUM MOVE-IN REQUIREMENTS
One month's rent, the security deposit, other property specific deposits/fees/charges and the admin fee of $127, all paid with secured funds (cashier's check or money order).

As property management professionals, we strictly comply with all fair housing laws.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

