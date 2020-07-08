All apartments in Gig Harbor
Find more places like 11457 Bristol PL NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gig Harbor, WA
/
11457 Bristol PL NW
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11457 Bristol PL NW

11457 Bristol Pl · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gig Harbor
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

11457 Bristol Pl, Gig Harbor, WA 98332
Gig Harbor North

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful 3 Bd, 2 Ba condo in a wonderful location. Natural light, expansive living room, tile kitchen countertops, stainless steel appliances, hard floors throughout main floor, and electric fireplace. Freshly painted and new carpet upstairs makes this a great place to call home. Detached single car garage. Washer & dryer included upstairs.

Master suite has adjoining master bathroom with dual vanity.

Woodland setting and SO CLOSE to shopping and restaurants. Yard maintenance included through owner paid HOA dues.

Available NOW. More photos coming soon!

To request a showing, visit https://clockwisepm.com/rental-search/ and click on the property. Call 253-201-1356 for more information.

Some properties may have a video tour available. Visit the Clockwise Property Management website to view any available videos.

MONTHLY RENT: $1800.00
SECURITY DEPOSIT: $1750.00
UTILITIES: Tenant responsible for all utilities
YARD: Maintained by the condo association

NO SMOKING

1 YEAR LEASE

APPLICATION FEE: $42 PER ADULT 18 YEARS AND OLDER

RENTAL APPLICATION PROCESS SUMMARY
For your convenience, here is a brief summary of our Rental Application Process and Resident Selection Criteria. Visit our website to view more detailed rental criteria:

All applicants must be 18 or over. Applicants with credit scores below 625 and/or other qualification issues may be subject to denial or conditional approval such as an increased security deposit and/or a risk mitigation fee. All applicants desiring to reside together will be evaluated jointly. Applicants are highly encouraged to disclose potential issues to management prior to application. Qualification cannot be guaranteed.

Approved applicants must begin paying rent within one week of application approval unless arrangements are made in advance with Clockwise Property Management or occupancy cannot be granted by the Landlord until a particular date such as waiting for the outgoing tenant to vacate or repairs being made, if any.

Pet considerations vary based on the specific property and/or unit as well as history of the applicant.

MINIMUM MOVE-IN REQUIREMENTS
One month's rent, the security deposit, other property specific deposits/fees/charges and the admin fee of $127, all paid with secured funds (cashier's check or money order).

As property management professionals, we strictly comply with all fair housing laws.

TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, COPY/PASTE... a.tnts.in/p/11457-bristol-pl-nw ...INTO YOUR BROWSER.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11457 Bristol PL NW have any available units?
11457 Bristol PL NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gig Harbor, WA.
What amenities does 11457 Bristol PL NW have?
Some of 11457 Bristol PL NW's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11457 Bristol PL NW currently offering any rent specials?
11457 Bristol PL NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11457 Bristol PL NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 11457 Bristol PL NW is pet friendly.
Does 11457 Bristol PL NW offer parking?
Yes, 11457 Bristol PL NW offers parking.
Does 11457 Bristol PL NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11457 Bristol PL NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11457 Bristol PL NW have a pool?
No, 11457 Bristol PL NW does not have a pool.
Does 11457 Bristol PL NW have accessible units?
No, 11457 Bristol PL NW does not have accessible units.
Does 11457 Bristol PL NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 11457 Bristol PL NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11457 Bristol PL NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 11457 Bristol PL NW does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Forest Grove
5402 35th Ave NW
Gig Harbor, WA 98335
Cliffside Apartments
2413 Cliffside Ln NW
Gig Harbor, WA 98335

Similar Pages

Gig Harbor 1 BedroomsGig Harbor 2 Bedrooms
Gig Harbor Apartments with BalconyGig Harbor Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Gig Harbor Dog Friendly ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WA
Bothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAMilton, WALakeland North, WAEdgewood, WADuPont, WAParkwood, WAPacific, WA
Steilacoom, WAKlahanie, WAWhite Center, WAWollochet, WAMill Creek East, WACovington, WALake Stickney, WAFairwood, WASpanaway, WAFrederickson, WAFife Heights, WAArtondale, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College