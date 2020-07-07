Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan fireplace garbage disposal oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking pool gym pet friendly basketball court carport guest parking hot tub online portal

Welcome home to the Forest Grove Apartments conveniently located in Gig Harbor, Washington. Our community offers an irresistible combination of residential comfort, convenience and quality. Our lush setting was preserved to provide stunning views from within your home, thus maximizing your privacy and maintaining the calming ambiance of a resort.



Our beautiful community offers luxury one, two and three bedroom apartment homes uniquely designed with your comfort and convenience in mind. Our homes come well equipped with a private deck or patio with storage, a deluxe-size kitchen with European-style cabinetry, wood burning fireplace, walk-in closets, and a full-size washer & dryer in every home!



Enjoy the rustic village charm of Gig Harbor. Forest Grove offers beautiful apartment homes and extraordinary recreation and fitness facilities with those luxurious extras that make life more pleasurable. Call us to schedule your personal tour today or check out our photo gallery and see for yourself why Forest Grove is the best place for your new home.