Home
/
Gig Harbor, WA
/
Forest Grove
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:09 AM

Forest Grove

5402 35th Ave NW · (253) 201-6736
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5402 35th Ave NW, Gig Harbor, WA 98335
Westside

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 months AGO

1 Bedroom

1x1 - 1A

$1,300

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 630 sqft

1x1 - 2A

$1,350

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 630 sqft

1x1 - 1B

$1,350

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 830 sqft

See 1+ more

2 Bedrooms

2x2 - 1A

$1,450

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 984 sqft

2x2 - 1B

$1,475

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1073 sqft

2x2 - 2A

$1,515

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 984 sqft

See 3+ more

3 Bedrooms

3x2 - 1A

$1,750

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

3x2 - 1B

$1,850

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1345 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Forest Grove.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pool
gym
pet friendly
basketball court
carport
guest parking
hot tub
online portal
Welcome home to the Forest Grove Apartments conveniently located in Gig Harbor, Washington. Our community offers an irresistible combination of residential comfort, convenience and quality. Our lush setting was preserved to provide stunning views from within your home, thus maximizing your privacy and maintaining the calming ambiance of a resort.\n\nOur beautiful community offers luxury one, two and three bedroom apartment homes uniquely designed with your comfort and convenience in mind. Our homes come well equipped with a private deck or patio with storage, a deluxe-size kitchen with European-style cabinetry, wood burning fireplace, walk-in closets, and a full-size washer & dryer in every home! \n\nEnjoy the rustic village charm of Gig Harbor. Forest Grove offers beautiful apartment homes and extraordinary recreation and fitness facilities with those luxurious extras that make life more pleasurable. Call us to schedule your personal tour today or check out our photo gallery and see for yourself why Forest Grove is the best place for your new home.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water
Application Fee: $40
Deposit: $300
Move-in Fees: $200
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200
fee: $200
limit: 2
rent:
restrictions: 50 pounds and under
Parking Details: Open parking.
Storage Details: Carports and garages for rent.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Forest Grove have any available units?
Forest Grove offers one-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,300, two-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,450, and three-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,750. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
What amenities does Forest Grove have?
Some of Forest Grove's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Forest Grove currently offering any rent specials?
Forest Grove is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Forest Grove pet-friendly?
Yes, Forest Grove is pet friendly.
Does Forest Grove offer parking?
Yes, Forest Grove offers parking.
Does Forest Grove have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Forest Grove offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Forest Grove have a pool?
Yes, Forest Grove has a pool.
Does Forest Grove have accessible units?
No, Forest Grove does not have accessible units.
Does Forest Grove have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Forest Grove has units with dishwashers.
Does Forest Grove have units with air conditioning?
No, Forest Grove does not have units with air conditioning.

