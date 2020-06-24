All apartments in Fife
Last updated June 5 2020 at 9:54 AM

6610 Radiance Blvd E

6610 Radiance Boulevard East · No Longer Available
Location

6610 Radiance Boulevard East, Fife, WA 98424
Fife

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Lovely Updated 4 Bedroom Home in Fife - This updated 4 bedroom 3 bath home has new carpet and fresh paint through out. Spacious open living, dining, and kitchen. Upstairs the master has a five piece bath and walk in closet. There is a large bonus room on the second floor. There is a hook up for a washing machine and dryer. Two car garage and a fully fenced back and side yard.This home is close to schools, the freeway, and minutes away from Watson's Nursery.

Forrest@HavenRent.com

#1043

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4911652)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6610 Radiance Blvd E have any available units?
6610 Radiance Blvd E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fife, WA.
What amenities does 6610 Radiance Blvd E have?
Some of 6610 Radiance Blvd E's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6610 Radiance Blvd E currently offering any rent specials?
6610 Radiance Blvd E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6610 Radiance Blvd E pet-friendly?
No, 6610 Radiance Blvd E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fife.
Does 6610 Radiance Blvd E offer parking?
Yes, 6610 Radiance Blvd E offers parking.
Does 6610 Radiance Blvd E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6610 Radiance Blvd E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6610 Radiance Blvd E have a pool?
No, 6610 Radiance Blvd E does not have a pool.
Does 6610 Radiance Blvd E have accessible units?
No, 6610 Radiance Blvd E does not have accessible units.
Does 6610 Radiance Blvd E have units with dishwashers?
No, 6610 Radiance Blvd E does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6610 Radiance Blvd E have units with air conditioning?
No, 6610 Radiance Blvd E does not have units with air conditioning.
