6313 Discovery St E

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court on-site laundry parking playground bbq/grill garage guest parking

3BD/2.5Bath Fife Townhouse - This 3BD/2.5 bath home looks across the street from a greenbelt and is in a HOA community that has so much to offer! Its walking distance to Five Acre Park that has everything from walking trails, baseball diamond, basketball court, skateboard park, playground, grilling area & all managed by the HOA. Fife is nested close to 3 other cities: Tacoma, Puyallup and Federal Way. I-5 & Hwy 167 are 10 min away and JBLM is only 18 miles away.



The multilevel home has bamboo laminate flooring, fresh paint, & plenty of storage space.

The master bedroom has a master bath with a linen closet and a walk-in closet. Kitchen and all bathrooms have tile counters. The kitchen also has Stainless Steel appliances, lots of cabinets, and an island with room for seating. Included is a laundry room with a full-size washer & dryer & 2 car attached garage. This pet friendly home has a low maintenance yard that includes a fully fenced back yard with a security gate, patio & raised garden beds ready for planting! DISCLAIMER: All information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. KEYRENTER TACOMA DOES NOT ADVERTISE ON CRAIGSLIST.



IMPORTANT THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW:

No Smoking (if you smoke please dont apply)

$50 N/R Application Fee per applicant 18+

Review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying

Application processing time is 1-3 business days

Renters/Limited Liability Insurance required

Deposit: $2000 ($450 N/R)

$35 monthly pet fee + $250 N/R deposit per pet

All pets & animals MUST be registered on https://keyrentertacoma.com/pets/



(RLNE5823297)