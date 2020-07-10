All apartments in Fife
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:50 AM

6313 Discovery St E

6313 Discovery Street East · No Longer Available
Location

6313 Discovery Street East, Fife, WA 98424
Fife

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
on-site laundry
parking
playground
bbq/grill
garage
guest parking
3BD/2.5Bath Fife Townhouse - This 3BD/2.5 bath home looks across the street from a greenbelt and is in a HOA community that has so much to offer! Its walking distance to Five Acre Park that has everything from walking trails, baseball diamond, basketball court, skateboard park, playground, grilling area & all managed by the HOA. Fife is nested close to 3 other cities: Tacoma, Puyallup and Federal Way. I-5 & Hwy 167 are 10 min away and JBLM is only 18 miles away.

The multilevel home has bamboo laminate flooring, fresh paint, & plenty of storage space.
The master bedroom has a master bath with a linen closet and a walk-in closet. Kitchen and all bathrooms have tile counters. The kitchen also has Stainless Steel appliances, lots of cabinets, and an island with room for seating. Included is a laundry room with a full-size washer & dryer & 2 car attached garage. This pet friendly home has a low maintenance yard that includes a fully fenced back yard with a security gate, patio & raised garden beds ready for planting! DISCLAIMER: All information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. KEYRENTER TACOMA DOES NOT ADVERTISE ON CRAIGSLIST.

IMPORTANT THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW:
No Smoking (if you smoke please dont apply)
$50 N/R Application Fee per applicant 18+
Review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying
Application processing time is 1-3 business days
Renters/Limited Liability Insurance required
Deposit: $2000 ($450 N/R)
$35 monthly pet fee + $250 N/R deposit per pet
All pets & animals MUST be registered on https://keyrentertacoma.com/pets/

(RLNE5823297)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6313 Discovery St E have any available units?
6313 Discovery St E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fife, WA.
What amenities does 6313 Discovery St E have?
Some of 6313 Discovery St E's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6313 Discovery St E currently offering any rent specials?
6313 Discovery St E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6313 Discovery St E pet-friendly?
Yes, 6313 Discovery St E is pet friendly.
Does 6313 Discovery St E offer parking?
Yes, 6313 Discovery St E offers parking.
Does 6313 Discovery St E have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6313 Discovery St E offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6313 Discovery St E have a pool?
No, 6313 Discovery St E does not have a pool.
Does 6313 Discovery St E have accessible units?
No, 6313 Discovery St E does not have accessible units.
Does 6313 Discovery St E have units with dishwashers?
No, 6313 Discovery St E does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6313 Discovery St E have units with air conditioning?
No, 6313 Discovery St E does not have units with air conditioning.

