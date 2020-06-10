All apartments in Fife
Find more places like 5601 Pasinetti St E.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fife, WA
/
5601 Pasinetti St E
Last updated February 26 2020 at 12:35 PM

5601 Pasinetti St E

5601 Passinette Street East · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fife
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

5601 Passinette Street East, Fife, WA 98424
Fife

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious 4 Bedroom Home with Easy Freeway Access - 2-story home with open staircase and vaulted ceilings. Brand new carpet thru out home and fresh coat of paint. 1 bedroom on the main floor, could be used as an office/den. 3 other bedrooms are upstairs. Gas fireplace in the family room. Hardwood floors and skylight in hallway. Utility room on the main level. Good size Master Bedroom with 5 piece master bath. RV parking. Privacy in the back. Located on the dead-end street. Close to freeway access and schools, **NO SMOKING - NO PETS - NO ROOMMATES** 40 Min commute to JBLM.

I-5 North to exit 137 (WA-99 N toward Fife/Milton) Keep right, follow signs and merge onto 54th Ave E. Curve to take Valley Ave E. to R on Pasinetti.
Or Google address for best directions from your location.

This home is marketed and managed by Hometown Property Management. For more information, please visit our website at hometownpm.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5518788)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5601 Pasinetti St E have any available units?
5601 Pasinetti St E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fife, WA.
What amenities does 5601 Pasinetti St E have?
Some of 5601 Pasinetti St E's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5601 Pasinetti St E currently offering any rent specials?
5601 Pasinetti St E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5601 Pasinetti St E pet-friendly?
No, 5601 Pasinetti St E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fife.
Does 5601 Pasinetti St E offer parking?
Yes, 5601 Pasinetti St E offers parking.
Does 5601 Pasinetti St E have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5601 Pasinetti St E offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5601 Pasinetti St E have a pool?
No, 5601 Pasinetti St E does not have a pool.
Does 5601 Pasinetti St E have accessible units?
No, 5601 Pasinetti St E does not have accessible units.
Does 5601 Pasinetti St E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5601 Pasinetti St E has units with dishwashers.
Does 5601 Pasinetti St E have units with air conditioning?
No, 5601 Pasinetti St E does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Find a Sublet
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pointe East
2524 62nd Ave E
Fife, WA 98424
Bella Sonoma Apartment Homes
2301 62nd Ave E
Fife, WA 98424
Revive
2341 58th Ave E
Fife, WA 98424
Rainier Pointe
6643 20th St E
Fife, WA 98424
The Lakes at Fife
2301 58th Ave E
Fife, WA 98424
Tarmigan at Wapato Creek
3351 70th Ave E
Fife, WA 98424

Similar Pages

Fife 1 BedroomsFife 2 Bedrooms
Fife Apartments with Washer-DryerFife Dog Friendly Apartments
Fife Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA
Shoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAOlympia, WAUniversity Place, WASeaTac, WASouth Hill, WATumwater, WANewcastle, WAWoodinville, WA
Sumner, WALake Forest Park, WAGraham, WAMaple Valley, WAPort Orchard, WASnoqualmie, WAEnumclaw, WAPoulsbo, WABonney Lake, WABothell West, WABryn Mawr-Skyway, WAMartha Lake, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College