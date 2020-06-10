5601 Pasinetti St E

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage fireplace microwave

Spacious 4 Bedroom Home with Easy Freeway Access - 2-story home with open staircase and vaulted ceilings. Brand new carpet thru out home and fresh coat of paint. 1 bedroom on the main floor, could be used as an office/den. 3 other bedrooms are upstairs. Gas fireplace in the family room. Hardwood floors and skylight in hallway. Utility room on the main level. Good size Master Bedroom with 5 piece master bath. RV parking. Privacy in the back. Located on the dead-end street. Close to freeway access and schools, **NO SMOKING - NO PETS - NO ROOMMATES** 40 Min commute to JBLM.



I-5 North to exit 137 (WA-99 N toward Fife/Milton) Keep right, follow signs and merge onto 54th Ave E. Curve to take Valley Ave E. to R on Pasinetti.

Or Google address for best directions from your location.



This home is marketed and managed by Hometown Property Management. For more information, please visit our website at hometownpm.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5518788)