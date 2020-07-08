All apartments in Fife
4047 Heritage Ave E
Last updated May 9 2020 at 7:07 AM

4047 Heritage Ave E

4047 Heritage Avenue East · No Longer Available
Location

4047 Heritage Avenue East, Fife, WA 98424
Fife

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Amazing 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom house in Fife. Amenities included: central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, washer dryer, and yard. Utilities included: gas and water. Is pet friendly. You will love making this beautiful house your new home! The front exterior boasts a two-car garage, and charming curb appeal, while the fenced backyard is complete with a patio area for your outdoor enjoyment. The interior is lined with plush carpeting and tile flooring, each room offers lots of space for making long-lasting memories, and the bedrooms are lit with ample amounts of natural lighting. Additionally, the kitchen is equipped with updated appliances and beautiful wooden cabinetry. Make this your home and apply today!
contact paul at 206-485-3024 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4047 Heritage Ave E have any available units?
4047 Heritage Ave E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fife, WA.
What amenities does 4047 Heritage Ave E have?
Some of 4047 Heritage Ave E's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4047 Heritage Ave E currently offering any rent specials?
4047 Heritage Ave E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4047 Heritage Ave E pet-friendly?
Yes, 4047 Heritage Ave E is pet friendly.
Does 4047 Heritage Ave E offer parking?
Yes, 4047 Heritage Ave E offers parking.
Does 4047 Heritage Ave E have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4047 Heritage Ave E offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4047 Heritage Ave E have a pool?
No, 4047 Heritage Ave E does not have a pool.
Does 4047 Heritage Ave E have accessible units?
No, 4047 Heritage Ave E does not have accessible units.
Does 4047 Heritage Ave E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4047 Heritage Ave E has units with dishwashers.
Does 4047 Heritage Ave E have units with air conditioning?
No, 4047 Heritage Ave E does not have units with air conditioning.

