Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated playground

3518 Oxbow Ave E Available 05/02/20 Gorgeous, Renovated and Spacious 3bed 2.5 bath Available Now!!! - Quality renovation 3bed 2.5 bath 1350sq.ft. townhome available now in Fife.



Video Walkthrough Links, Downstairs - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sF9mfD0lhtE

Upstairs -https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hRPZGofu8ck



To schedule a viewing call or text Kevin with North By Northwest Real Estate at 504.460.3595



This home has plenty of charm and the open floor plan makes the home perfect for entertaining and being with family.



The kitchen has brand newer appliances and counter tops, dark cabinetry and an elegant look.



Fenced back yard, porch, storage shed and large 2 car garage with additional uncovered off street parking.



Great School District, Walking Trails and Playgrounds abound.



Total Cost of Move In are as Follows.



-$1975.00 Monthly Rent

-$1595.00 Refundable Security Deposit

-$47.00 Application per applicant over 18 years of age

-Tenants responsible for all utilities

-Pets and pet deposit are determined on a case by case basis.



Call or Text Kevin with North By NorthWest Real Estate at 504.460.3595 to establish a viewing.



Applications are available online and accepted on a first come first serve basis. Applicants are screened for a credit score of 640 or higher with no negative reporting, positive rental history and a collective income of 3X the monthly rent. Consider this statement as notification that we do not accept a comprehensive reusable tenant screening report as defined by RCW 59.18.257.



(RLNE5024671)