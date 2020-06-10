All apartments in Fife
Last updated May 1 2020 at 9:52 AM

3518 Oxbow Ave E

3518 Oxbow Avenue East · No Longer Available
Location

3518 Oxbow Avenue East, Fife, WA 98424
Fife

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
playground
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
garage
3518 Oxbow Ave E Available 05/02/20 Gorgeous, Renovated and Spacious 3bed 2.5 bath Available Now!!! - Quality renovation 3bed 2.5 bath 1350sq.ft. townhome available now in Fife.

Video Walkthrough Links, Downstairs - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sF9mfD0lhtE
Upstairs -https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hRPZGofu8ck

To schedule a viewing call or text Kevin with North By Northwest Real Estate at 504.460.3595

This home has plenty of charm and the open floor plan makes the home perfect for entertaining and being with family.

The kitchen has brand newer appliances and counter tops, dark cabinetry and an elegant look.

Fenced back yard, porch, storage shed and large 2 car garage with additional uncovered off street parking.

Great School District, Walking Trails and Playgrounds abound.

Total Cost of Move In are as Follows.

-$1975.00 Monthly Rent
-$1595.00 Refundable Security Deposit
-$47.00 Application per applicant over 18 years of age
-Tenants responsible for all utilities
-Pets and pet deposit are determined on a case by case basis.

Call or Text Kevin with North By NorthWest Real Estate at 504.460.3595 to establish a viewing.

Applications are available online and accepted on a first come first serve basis. Applicants are screened for a credit score of 640 or higher with no negative reporting, positive rental history and a collective income of 3X the monthly rent. Consider this statement as notification that we do not accept a comprehensive reusable tenant screening report as defined by RCW 59.18.257.

(RLNE5024671)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3518 Oxbow Ave E have any available units?
3518 Oxbow Ave E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fife, WA.
What amenities does 3518 Oxbow Ave E have?
Some of 3518 Oxbow Ave E's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3518 Oxbow Ave E currently offering any rent specials?
3518 Oxbow Ave E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3518 Oxbow Ave E pet-friendly?
Yes, 3518 Oxbow Ave E is pet friendly.
Does 3518 Oxbow Ave E offer parking?
Yes, 3518 Oxbow Ave E offers parking.
Does 3518 Oxbow Ave E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3518 Oxbow Ave E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3518 Oxbow Ave E have a pool?
No, 3518 Oxbow Ave E does not have a pool.
Does 3518 Oxbow Ave E have accessible units?
No, 3518 Oxbow Ave E does not have accessible units.
Does 3518 Oxbow Ave E have units with dishwashers?
No, 3518 Oxbow Ave E does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3518 Oxbow Ave E have units with air conditioning?
No, 3518 Oxbow Ave E does not have units with air conditioning.
