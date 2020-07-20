All apartments in Federal Way
923 S 310th Pl
Last updated August 20 2019 at 10:15 AM

923 S 310th Pl

923 South 310th Place · No Longer Available
Location

923 South 310th Place, Federal Way, WA 98003

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
923 S 310th Pl Available 08/30/19 Blank canvas ready for your personal touches! - Blank canvas ready for your personal touches! Come check out this beautiful, freshly painted, brand new carpeted, 3 bedroom home in the quiet neighborhood of Birchwood Village. Lots of natural light through out home including sky lights in the bathrooms. This spacious three bedroom home has plenty of room for entertaining inside and out, plus a garage that will fit two cars and items for storage. Very close to shopping, restaurants, park and ride and access to I-5.

(RLNE5094337)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 923 S 310th Pl have any available units?
923 S 310th Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Federal Way, WA.
How much is rent in Federal Way, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Federal Way Rent Report.
What amenities does 923 S 310th Pl have?
Some of 923 S 310th Pl's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 923 S 310th Pl currently offering any rent specials?
923 S 310th Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 923 S 310th Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 923 S 310th Pl is pet friendly.
Does 923 S 310th Pl offer parking?
Yes, 923 S 310th Pl offers parking.
Does 923 S 310th Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 923 S 310th Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 923 S 310th Pl have a pool?
No, 923 S 310th Pl does not have a pool.
Does 923 S 310th Pl have accessible units?
No, 923 S 310th Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 923 S 310th Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 923 S 310th Pl has units with dishwashers.
