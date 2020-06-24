914 S 291st St

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage internet access sauna

Fully Furnished Executive Home in Marine Hills! - Classic and elegant home with a great view of the Puget Sound. Main floor is incredibly open and bright with vaulted ceilings, many skylights, 3 fireplaces, formal living and dining room with french doors that lead to the deck with fabulous view. Large family room with fireplace is open to chef's dream kitchen with plenty of counter space, slab granite counter top, stainless steel appliances, plenty of cabinet space, cherry wood flooring throughout kitchen and a dining and nook area. Master bedroom on the main level for easy access to kitchen and living room.



Lower level has second master bedroom, den and a large rec room with a sauna.



Professional landscaping and Wi-Fi included with the rent.



Available for 6 month lease. No pets please.



James@HavenRent.com



#136



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE1836224)