914 S 291st St
Last updated May 1 2020 at 9:52 AM

914 S 291st St

914 South 291st Street · No Longer Available
Location

914 South 291st Street, Federal Way, WA 98003

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
sauna
Fully Furnished Executive Home in Marine Hills! - Classic and elegant home with a great view of the Puget Sound. Main floor is incredibly open and bright with vaulted ceilings, many skylights, 3 fireplaces, formal living and dining room with french doors that lead to the deck with fabulous view. Large family room with fireplace is open to chef's dream kitchen with plenty of counter space, slab granite counter top, stainless steel appliances, plenty of cabinet space, cherry wood flooring throughout kitchen and a dining and nook area. Master bedroom on the main level for easy access to kitchen and living room.

Lower level has second master bedroom, den and a large rec room with a sauna.

Professional landscaping and Wi-Fi included with the rent.

Available for 6 month lease. No pets please.

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

