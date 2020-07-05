All apartments in Federal Way
902 S 321st St
Last updated May 2 2020 at 11:44 AM

902 S 321st St

902 South 321st Street · No Longer Available
Location

902 South 321st Street, Federal Way, WA 98003

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Coming Soon - Updated Federal Way Rambler! - Wonderful rambler in Federal Way, just off of 320th. The home has been fully remodeled with new carpet and gleaming hardwood floors flow throughout. Fresh paint and great lighting accentuate the tasteful design of this home. There is a large bonus room off of the kitchen, and a well manicured backyard with a great covered patio for entertaining, and a clean storage shed.

Close to restaurants, the center of Federal Way and I-5 and Pacific Hwy.

James@havenrent.com

#1113

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5700213)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 902 S 321st St have any available units?
902 S 321st St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Federal Way, WA.
How much is rent in Federal Way, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Federal Way Rent Report.
What amenities does 902 S 321st St have?
Some of 902 S 321st St's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 902 S 321st St currently offering any rent specials?
902 S 321st St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 902 S 321st St pet-friendly?
No, 902 S 321st St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Federal Way.
Does 902 S 321st St offer parking?
No, 902 S 321st St does not offer parking.
Does 902 S 321st St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 902 S 321st St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 902 S 321st St have a pool?
No, 902 S 321st St does not have a pool.
Does 902 S 321st St have accessible units?
No, 902 S 321st St does not have accessible units.
Does 902 S 321st St have units with dishwashers?
No, 902 S 321st St does not have units with dishwashers.

