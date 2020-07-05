902 S 321st St

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

Coming Soon - Updated Federal Way Rambler! - Wonderful rambler in Federal Way, just off of 320th. The home has been fully remodeled with new carpet and gleaming hardwood floors flow throughout. Fresh paint and great lighting accentuate the tasteful design of this home. There is a large bonus room off of the kitchen, and a well manicured backyard with a great covered patio for entertaining, and a clean storage shed.



Close to restaurants, the center of Federal Way and I-5 and Pacific Hwy.



James@havenrent.com



#1113



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5700213)