Last updated June 25 2020 at 9:36 AM

4601 SW 320th Street #A-8

4601 SW 320th St · (253) 261-7154
Location

4601 SW 320th St, Federal Way, WA 98023

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4601 SW 320th Street #A-8 · Avail. now

$1,395

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 809 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Federal way Dash Point area 2 bedroom, 1 bath condo ready for move in NOW! - Welcome home to this 2nd floor end unit condo, ready for move in now! Located in the Maplewood's community. Two bedrooms - larger one with walk in closet, a full bathroom. Linen closet and coat closet, Flooring is Carpet & Laminate. Kitchen with range, refrigerator, dishwasher and good cabinet space also with Quartz counter tops. Open concept living area, and dining area! Open parking space. Condo location is minutes to everything the Dash point park, Commons Mall, Golf, Lakes etc. Public transportation just outside. Nestled in the woods yet close to everything. Water/Sewer and Garbage included with rent. Laundry onsite just steps away from this condo unit. You must see to appreciate this property, Call Misty at 206-841-8527 or Reilly at 253-590-9591 to set up a showing.

Terms are 1st & Deposit to move in; Pets on a Case by Case basis with an additional deposit. Sorry No Smoking. 40.00 app fee per adult to apply. Apply online at wpmsouth.com. Move in funds are 1st full months rent & refundable deposit to move in.

Please note that if you apply online the application fee is charged immediately and is non-refundable. Do not apply until you have seen the property and have spoken with me directly.

Dawnette Fletcher, Property Manager
Windermere Property Management/WPM South, L.L.C. – VERDI Group
13106 SE 240th St Suite 200, Kent WA 98031
Office Phone: 253-638-9811
Dawnette Cell: (253) 261-7154
Leasing Cell (Misty): 206-841-8527
Leasing Cell (Reilly): 253-590-9591
dawnettefletcher@windermere.com
www.wpmsouth.com
http://dawnette.mywindermere.com/

(RLNE4313648)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4601 SW 320th Street #A-8 have any available units?
4601 SW 320th Street #A-8 has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Federal Way, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Federal Way Rent Report.
What amenities does 4601 SW 320th Street #A-8 have?
Some of 4601 SW 320th Street #A-8's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4601 SW 320th Street #A-8 currently offering any rent specials?
4601 SW 320th Street #A-8 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4601 SW 320th Street #A-8 pet-friendly?
No, 4601 SW 320th Street #A-8 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Federal Way.
Does 4601 SW 320th Street #A-8 offer parking?
Yes, 4601 SW 320th Street #A-8 offers parking.
Does 4601 SW 320th Street #A-8 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4601 SW 320th Street #A-8 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4601 SW 320th Street #A-8 have a pool?
No, 4601 SW 320th Street #A-8 does not have a pool.
Does 4601 SW 320th Street #A-8 have accessible units?
No, 4601 SW 320th Street #A-8 does not have accessible units.
Does 4601 SW 320th Street #A-8 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4601 SW 320th Street #A-8 has units with dishwashers.
