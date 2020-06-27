4601 SW 320th Street #A-8

Amenities

Federal way Dash Point area 2 bedroom, 1 bath condo ready for move in NOW! - Welcome home to this 2nd floor end unit condo, ready for move in now! Located in the Maplewood's community. Two bedrooms - larger one with walk in closet, a full bathroom. Linen closet and coat closet, Flooring is Carpet & Laminate. Kitchen with range, refrigerator, dishwasher and good cabinet space also with Quartz counter tops. Open concept living area, and dining area! Open parking space. Condo location is minutes to everything the Dash point park, Commons Mall, Golf, Lakes etc. Public transportation just outside. Nestled in the woods yet close to everything. Water/Sewer and Garbage included with rent. Laundry onsite just steps away from this condo unit. You must see to appreciate this property, Call Misty at 206-841-8527 or Reilly at 253-590-9591 to set up a showing.



Terms are 1st & Deposit to move in; Pets on a Case by Case basis with an additional deposit. Sorry No Smoking. 40.00 app fee per adult to apply. Apply online at wpmsouth.com. Move in funds are 1st full months rent & refundable deposit to move in.



Please note that if you apply online the application fee is charged immediately and is non-refundable. Do not apply until you have seen the property and have spoken with me directly.



