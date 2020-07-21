All apartments in Federal Way
429 S 321st Pl #E11

429 S 321st St · No Longer Available
Location

429 S 321st St, Federal Way, WA 98003

Amenities

in unit laundry
pool
green community
tennis court
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
clubhouse
green community
pool
tennis court
West Green Condo - Federal Way! - This one bedroom/one bath condo is located in the West Green community off 320th St in Federal Way. The address is 429 S 321st Pl #E-11 Federal Way 98003. This is a top floor unit featuring new cupboards, counter-tops and flooring in the kitchen, new vanity cabinet and flooring in the bathroom, wood-burning fireplace, stackable washer and dryer inside the unit, clubhouse, pool and tennis courts for your enjoyment. Close to busline and shopping! First month's rent of $1200.00 plus an additional $1200.00 security deposit moves you in. No pets please! This home is now available! Call Agilon Properties LLC at 253-529-4566 for appointment to view. Visit our website at http://www.agilonproperties.com for more information or to apply.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3407302)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 429 S 321st Pl #E11 have any available units?
429 S 321st Pl #E11 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Federal Way, WA.
How much is rent in Federal Way, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Federal Way Rent Report.
What amenities does 429 S 321st Pl #E11 have?
Some of 429 S 321st Pl #E11's amenities include in unit laundry, pool, and green community. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 429 S 321st Pl #E11 currently offering any rent specials?
429 S 321st Pl #E11 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 429 S 321st Pl #E11 pet-friendly?
No, 429 S 321st Pl #E11 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Federal Way.
Does 429 S 321st Pl #E11 offer parking?
No, 429 S 321st Pl #E11 does not offer parking.
Does 429 S 321st Pl #E11 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 429 S 321st Pl #E11 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 429 S 321st Pl #E11 have a pool?
Yes, 429 S 321st Pl #E11 has a pool.
Does 429 S 321st Pl #E11 have accessible units?
No, 429 S 321st Pl #E11 does not have accessible units.
Does 429 S 321st Pl #E11 have units with dishwashers?
No, 429 S 321st Pl #E11 does not have units with dishwashers.
