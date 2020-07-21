429 S 321st Pl #E11

Amenities

West Green Condo - Federal Way! - This one bedroom/one bath condo is located in the West Green community off 320th St in Federal Way. The address is 429 S 321st Pl #E-11 Federal Way 98003. This is a top floor unit featuring new cupboards, counter-tops and flooring in the kitchen, new vanity cabinet and flooring in the bathroom, wood-burning fireplace, stackable washer and dryer inside the unit, clubhouse, pool and tennis courts for your enjoyment. Close to busline and shopping! First month's rent of $1200.00 plus an additional $1200.00 security deposit moves you in. No pets please! This home is now available! Call Agilon Properties LLC at 253-529-4566 for appointment to view. Visit our website at http://www.agilonproperties.com for more information or to apply.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3407302)