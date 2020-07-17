All apartments in Federal Way
3815 SW 326th St.
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:47 PM

3815 SW 326th St.

3815 Southwest 326th Street · No Longer Available
Location

3815 Southwest 326th Street, Federal Way, WA 98023

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Updated & HUGE 5-Bedroom Home in Desirable Twin Lakes Neighborhood! - Plenty of room for everyone!! This is a HUGE home - Almost 3000 square feet, with 5 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Located in the beautiful Twin Lakes neighborhood, this home is has tasteful updates and has a 2-car attached garage. Yard maintenance included in the rent, so you can just relax and enjoy life! Schedule a tour to see this home today!

BEWARE OF SCAMMERS! If you see another ad for this house at a lower price or an ad that does NOT mention RentLucky Property Management, SCAMMERS have posted the other ad. If you have been dealing with a SCAMMER, please reach out to RentLucky immediately at 206-923-8727.

TIPS & TRICKS to a Successful Leasing Experience with RentLucky!

PLEASE DO NOT CALL: Visit our website at http://mywaytribe.com/showmojo to schedule a self-guided tour allowing you access, at your convenience. If this is not a self-tour property, you may reply to this ad, which emails our Touring Representative.

RESPONSE TIME: We will answer all leads in the order received, and we do our best to respond within one business day. We respond to ALL inquiries, please be patient. We have a 'no-bullying' policy, and zero tolerance for verbal abuse towards our staff.

HOW TO APPLY: Once you have toured the property and are ready to apply, visit http://mywaytribe.com/rentlucky_listings to apply online. $47 per adult over the age of 18. Each person must fill out a separate application; there are no joint applications for married persons or co-signers.

SCREENING CRITERIA: Please visit our website at http://mywaytribe.com/screening_criteria for our detailed screening criteria. We DO NOT answer screening criteria qualification questions over the phone.

PETS: Most landlords will consider pets on a case-by-case basis with additional deposit.

MOVE IN COSTS: A retainer deposit equal to one month's rent is required to take property off the market. This will be applied to your first full month's rent. Second month will be pro-rated less the move in days. Security and pet deposits are required at move in. Security deposit is equal to one month's rent.

(RLNE5340550)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3815 SW 326th St. have any available units?
3815 SW 326th St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Federal Way, WA.
How much is rent in Federal Way, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Federal Way Rent Report.
Is 3815 SW 326th St. currently offering any rent specials?
3815 SW 326th St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3815 SW 326th St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3815 SW 326th St. is pet friendly.
Does 3815 SW 326th St. offer parking?
Yes, 3815 SW 326th St. offers parking.
Does 3815 SW 326th St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3815 SW 326th St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3815 SW 326th St. have a pool?
No, 3815 SW 326th St. does not have a pool.
Does 3815 SW 326th St. have accessible units?
No, 3815 SW 326th St. does not have accessible units.
Does 3815 SW 326th St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3815 SW 326th St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3815 SW 326th St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 3815 SW 326th St. does not have units with air conditioning.
