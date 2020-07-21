33730 4th Ave SW

Amenities

The Ridge Community 3 bedroom 2 bathroom rambler home - AC & 3 car garage, Large patio and more... Available July 1st! - Welcome home to this Beautiful custom built rambler in The Ridge community! -Available July 1st. Beautiful custom built 3+ bedroom, 2 bath rambler in The Ridge community. Great location near Aquatics Center & BPA trail. Spacious home features huge Great Room with vaulted ceilings, hardwood floors & skylights, formal living & dining rooms, den/office with built-in workstation and kitchen with all appliances. Laundry room with washer/dryer included. Master suite with walk-in closet & 5 piece bath with jetted tub. Spacious backyard with large patio & raised garden beds backs to greenbelt. Over-sized 3 car garage, Central A/C, gas heat, central vacuum system. Please drive by the location and if you like the area please Call Misty @ 206-841-8527 or Reilly @253-590-9591 for a private showing



Terms are 1st & Deposit $2600.00 to move in; No smoking. No dogs, cat c/c with additional deposit. Deposit is $500.00/pet. 40.00 app fee per adult to apply. Apply online at wpmsouth.com. 12 month lease.



Please note that if you apply online the application fee is charged immediately and is non-refundable. Do not apply until you have seen the property and have spoken with me directly. Please drive by first and then call Misty 206-841-8527 or Reilly 253-590-9591, or Dawnette 253-261-7154 to schedule a showing



