Last updated July 6 2019

33730 4th Ave SW

33730 4th Avenue Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

33730 4th Avenue Southwest, Federal Way, WA 98023

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
The Ridge Community 3 bedroom 2 bathroom rambler home - AC & 3 car garage, Large patio and more... Available July 1st! - Welcome home to this Beautiful custom built rambler in The Ridge community! -Available July 1st. Beautiful custom built 3+ bedroom, 2 bath rambler in The Ridge community. Great location near Aquatics Center & BPA trail. Spacious home features huge Great Room with vaulted ceilings, hardwood floors & skylights, formal living & dining rooms, den/office with built-in workstation and kitchen with all appliances. Laundry room with washer/dryer included. Master suite with walk-in closet & 5 piece bath with jetted tub. Spacious backyard with large patio & raised garden beds backs to greenbelt. Over-sized 3 car garage, Central A/C, gas heat, central vacuum system. Please drive by the location and if you like the area please Call Misty @ 206-841-8527 or Reilly @253-590-9591 for a private showing

Terms are 1st & Deposit $2600.00 to move in; No smoking. No dogs, cat c/c with additional deposit. Deposit is $500.00/pet. 40.00 app fee per adult to apply. Apply online at wpmsouth.com. 12 month lease.

Please note that if you apply online the application fee is charged immediately and is non-refundable. Do not apply until you have seen the property and have spoken with me directly. Please drive by first and then call Misty 206-841-8527 or Reilly 253-590-9591, or Dawnette 253-261-7154 to schedule a showing

Dawnette Fletcher, Property Manager
Windermere Property Management/WPM South, L.L.C. VERDI Group
13106 SE 240th St Suite 200, Kent WA 98031
Office Phone: 253-638-9811
Leasing Cell (Misty) 206-841-8527
Leasing Cell (Reilly) 253-590-9591
dawnettefletcher@windermere.com
www.wpmsouth.com
http://dawnette.mywindermere.com/

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

