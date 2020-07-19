33129 3rd Ct SW

Amenities
Stunning Home in The Ridge in the Heart of Federal Way! - Application Pending:
Meticulously maintained 2-story home in the desirable Ridge neighborhood of Federal Way coming available soon! This 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home is in immaculate condition. Granite slab counter tops, beaming hardwood floors, 2 fireplaces, french doors, 3 car garage and lots of natural light make this a home you don't want to miss!
Conveniently located close to shopping, schools a library and access to I-5. More pictures and info coming soon. Single small pet considered on a case by case basis with additional deposit.
James@Havenrent.com
#697
(RLNE4590674)