All apartments in Federal Way
Find more places like 32760 30th Ave NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Federal Way, WA
/
32760 30th Ave NW
Last updated January 23 2020 at 3:11 PM

32760 30th Ave NW

32760 30th Avenue Southwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Federal Way
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Cheap Places
See all

Location

32760 30th Avenue Southwest, Federal Way, WA 98023

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Absolutely stunning, move-in ready home located in the desirable Twin Lakes neighborhood, is a rental opportunity you must take advantage of! Spend fair weathered days walking to the local parks, or hike the trails in Dash Point State Park and take in the picturesque views. At the end of the day, return to your new home and cook up a hearty meal in the generous sized eat-in kitchen features granite counters, stainless steel appliances, walk-in pantry, and ample amounts of natural light filtering in the large windows. Rest and recharge in the living room featuring vaulted ceilings and a cozy fireplace for those chilly winter nights. Retreat to your master suite and relax knowing your have found your new “home, sweet home.” Boasting a 2 car attached garage, freshly painted walls, wood laminate flooring, covered back porch, and a fully fenced yard, this home is sure to move quick! Call today to schedule a tour, before it’s too late!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 32760 30th Ave NW have any available units?
32760 30th Ave NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Federal Way, WA.
How much is rent in Federal Way, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Federal Way Rent Report.
What amenities does 32760 30th Ave NW have?
Some of 32760 30th Ave NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 32760 30th Ave NW currently offering any rent specials?
32760 30th Ave NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 32760 30th Ave NW pet-friendly?
No, 32760 30th Ave NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Federal Way.
Does 32760 30th Ave NW offer parking?
Yes, 32760 30th Ave NW offers parking.
Does 32760 30th Ave NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 32760 30th Ave NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 32760 30th Ave NW have a pool?
No, 32760 30th Ave NW does not have a pool.
Does 32760 30th Ave NW have accessible units?
No, 32760 30th Ave NW does not have accessible units.
Does 32760 30th Ave NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 32760 30th Ave NW does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Trellis
2120 SW 352nd St. Suite A
Federal Way, WA 98023
Brier Woods Apartments
31224 Pete Von Reichbauer Way South
Federal Way, WA 98003
Miro
31004 19th Pl SW
Federal Way, WA 98032
Align
35434 25th Ave SW
Federal Way, WA 98023
Cedardale Apartments
2501 SW 336th St
Federal Way, WA 98023
Fox Run
34720 2nd Ln S
Federal Way, WA 98003
Soundview
28425 18th Ave S
Federal Way, WA 98003
The Commons
190 S 334th St
Federal Way, WA 98003

Similar Pages

Federal Way 1 BedroomsFederal Way 2 Bedrooms
Federal Way Apartments with BalconyFederal Way Dog Friendly Apartments
Federal Way Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WA
Edmonds, WASammamish, WAOlympia, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College