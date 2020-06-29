32760 30th Ave NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Absolutely stunning, move-in ready home located in the desirable Twin Lakes neighborhood, is a rental opportunity you must take advantage of! Spend fair weathered days walking to the local parks, or hike the trails in Dash Point State Park and take in the picturesque views. At the end of the day, return to your new home and cook up a hearty meal in the generous sized eat-in kitchen features granite counters, stainless steel appliances, walk-in pantry, and ample amounts of natural light filtering in the large windows. Rest and recharge in the living room featuring vaulted ceilings and a cozy fireplace for those chilly winter nights. Retreat to your master suite and relax knowing your have found your new “home, sweet home.” Boasting a 2 car attached garage, freshly painted walls, wood laminate flooring, covered back porch, and a fully fenced yard, this home is sure to move quick! Call today to schedule a tour, before it’s too late!