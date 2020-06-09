32513 41st Ave SW

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking garage

Section 8 Friendly!!! Twin Lakes Federal Way 4 BDRM 3 BATH 1,850 sq ft $2,650 Section 8 Friendly - Twin Lakes 4 BDRM 3 BATH 1,850 sq ft. $2,650 Section 8 Friendly !!!



Washer & dryer, dishwasher, newer roof, updated light fixtures. Plenty of windows to allow the natural sunlight. Upon entering the home you will have a sunken living room/ family room with a fireplace with a unique hearth design. Formal dining room with with chandelier and a large picture window. Galley style kitchen boasts plenty of counter space, sparkling white appliances to include a dishwasher,as well as additional eat in space Large utility room with a washer and dryer and plenty of storage cabinets.Powder bath downstairs. Off the dining area you will discover a slider which leads you to a park like setting backyard which is surrounded by mature trees, a large patio, beautiful flowering bushes - definitely a gardeners delight. Four bedrooms upstairs - 3 nice sized bedrooms with large windows to allow the natural sunlight. Full bath in the hallway with plenty of counter top space. Spacious Master Bedroom includes California closet, large picture windows & full bath. 2 car garage with plenty of storage space. Exterior of the home in good shape. The private community of Twin Lakes provides you with a security guard which travels the community, picnic areas, several parks, swimming beach, lakes, fishing, family events (ice cream socials, picnics, holiday celebrations). This is sure to rent fast. Please contact AspenNW 253-584-8200 sorry no pets



(RLNE2385043)