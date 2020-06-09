All apartments in Federal Way
32513 41st Ave SW
Last updated October 26 2019 at 9:47 AM

32513 41st Ave SW

32513 41st Avenue Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

32513 41st Avenue Southwest, Federal Way, WA 98023

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Section 8 Friendly!!! Twin Lakes Federal Way 4 BDRM 3 BATH 1,850 sq ft $2,650 Section 8 Friendly - Twin Lakes 4 BDRM 3 BATH 1,850 sq ft. $2,650 Section 8 Friendly !!!

Washer & dryer, dishwasher, newer roof, updated light fixtures. Plenty of windows to allow the natural sunlight. Upon entering the home you will have a sunken living room/ family room with a fireplace with a unique hearth design. Formal dining room with with chandelier and a large picture window. Galley style kitchen boasts plenty of counter space, sparkling white appliances to include a dishwasher,as well as additional eat in space Large utility room with a washer and dryer and plenty of storage cabinets.Powder bath downstairs. Off the dining area you will discover a slider which leads you to a park like setting backyard which is surrounded by mature trees, a large patio, beautiful flowering bushes - definitely a gardeners delight. Four bedrooms upstairs - 3 nice sized bedrooms with large windows to allow the natural sunlight. Full bath in the hallway with plenty of counter top space. Spacious Master Bedroom includes California closet, large picture windows & full bath. 2 car garage with plenty of storage space. Exterior of the home in good shape. The private community of Twin Lakes provides you with a security guard which travels the community, picnic areas, several parks, swimming beach, lakes, fishing, family events (ice cream socials, picnics, holiday celebrations). This is sure to rent fast. Please contact AspenNW 253-584-8200 sorry no pets

(RLNE2385043)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 32513 41st Ave SW have any available units?
32513 41st Ave SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Federal Way, WA.
How much is rent in Federal Way, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Federal Way Rent Report.
What amenities does 32513 41st Ave SW have?
Some of 32513 41st Ave SW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 32513 41st Ave SW currently offering any rent specials?
32513 41st Ave SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 32513 41st Ave SW pet-friendly?
No, 32513 41st Ave SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Federal Way.
Does 32513 41st Ave SW offer parking?
Yes, 32513 41st Ave SW offers parking.
Does 32513 41st Ave SW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 32513 41st Ave SW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 32513 41st Ave SW have a pool?
No, 32513 41st Ave SW does not have a pool.
Does 32513 41st Ave SW have accessible units?
No, 32513 41st Ave SW does not have accessible units.
Does 32513 41st Ave SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 32513 41st Ave SW has units with dishwashers.

