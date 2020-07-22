32313 4th Pl S Unit N3

Amenities
Federal Way Condo! - **Application Pending**
This first floor condo is a perfect commuter location in a quiet neighborhood, while still close to downtown amenities. Featuring hardwood and laminate flooring throughout, with a spacious living room and wood fireplace. The larger bedroom features a walk-in closet. Extra storage off of the secluded back patio area.
- Water/Sewer/Garbage included with rent
- Small dog considered on a case-by-case basis with addtional $500 deposit
- 1 reserved parking spot, and guest parking available
Forrest@havenrent.com
#1100
No Cats Allowed
