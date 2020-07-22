32313 4th Pl S Unit N3

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities pet friendly clubhouse parking pool guest parking hot tub

Federal Way Condo! - **Application Pending**



This first floor condo is a perfect commuter location in a quiet neighborhood, while still close to downtown amenities. Featuring hardwood and laminate flooring throughout, with a spacious living room and wood fireplace. The larger bedroom features a walk-in closet. Extra storage off of the secluded back patio area.



- Water/Sewer/Garbage included with rent



- Small dog considered on a case-by-case basis with addtional $500 deposit



- 1 reserved parking spot, and guest parking available



Forrest@havenrent.com



#1100



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5483091)