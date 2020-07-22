All apartments in Federal Way
Last updated February 11 2020 at 11:58 AM

32313 4th Pl S Unit N3

32313 4th Place South · No Longer Available
Location

32313 4th Place South, Federal Way, WA 98003

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
guest parking
hot tub
Federal Way Condo! - **Application Pending**

This first floor condo is a perfect commuter location in a quiet neighborhood, while still close to downtown amenities. Featuring hardwood and laminate flooring throughout, with a spacious living room and wood fireplace. The larger bedroom features a walk-in closet. Extra storage off of the secluded back patio area.

- Water/Sewer/Garbage included with rent

- Small dog considered on a case-by-case basis with addtional $500 deposit

- 1 reserved parking spot, and guest parking available

Forrest@havenrent.com

#1100

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5483091)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 32313 4th Pl S Unit N3 have any available units?
32313 4th Pl S Unit N3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Federal Way, WA.
How much is rent in Federal Way, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Federal Way Rent Report.
What amenities does 32313 4th Pl S Unit N3 have?
Some of 32313 4th Pl S Unit N3's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 32313 4th Pl S Unit N3 currently offering any rent specials?
32313 4th Pl S Unit N3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 32313 4th Pl S Unit N3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 32313 4th Pl S Unit N3 is pet friendly.
Does 32313 4th Pl S Unit N3 offer parking?
Yes, 32313 4th Pl S Unit N3 offers parking.
Does 32313 4th Pl S Unit N3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 32313 4th Pl S Unit N3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 32313 4th Pl S Unit N3 have a pool?
Yes, 32313 4th Pl S Unit N3 has a pool.
Does 32313 4th Pl S Unit N3 have accessible units?
No, 32313 4th Pl S Unit N3 does not have accessible units.
Does 32313 4th Pl S Unit N3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 32313 4th Pl S Unit N3 does not have units with dishwashers.
