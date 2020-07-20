30022 8th Ave. SW

Amenities

What a great property! Updated 3-bedroom, 2 bath rambler in the Buenna neighborhood in Federal Way. Large detached 2-car garage plus one carport for an RV/boat. Nice private covered deck area in back. Fresh paint and new carpet, updated kitchen cabinets and slab granite. Wood-burning fireplace, over-sized den/bonus room. The home sits on a large lot with lots of parking. Washer/dryer provided. Quality schools & close to shopping, restaurants, parks, boating or strolls in the sand on Redondo Beach. Don\'t miss this fantastic home, make an appointment to view it today! Please do not disturb current tenants.



