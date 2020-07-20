All apartments in Federal Way
Last updated March 23 2019 at 12:26 AM

30022 8th Ave. SW

30022 8th Avenue Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

30022 8th Avenue Southwest, Federal Way, WA 98023

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
garage
What a great property! Updated 3-bedroom, 2 bath rambler in the Buenna neighborhood in Federal Way. Large detached 2-car garage plus one carport for an RV/boat. Nice private covered deck area in back. Fresh paint and new carpet, updated kitchen cabinets and slab granite. Wood-burning fireplace, over-sized den/bonus room. The home sits on a large lot with lots of parking. Washer/dryer provided. Quality schools & close to shopping, restaurants, parks, boating or strolls in the sand on Redondo Beach. Don\'t miss this fantastic home, make an appointment to view it today! Please do not disturb current tenants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 30022 8th Ave. SW have any available units?
30022 8th Ave. SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Federal Way, WA.
How much is rent in Federal Way, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Federal Way Rent Report.
What amenities does 30022 8th Ave. SW have?
Some of 30022 8th Ave. SW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 30022 8th Ave. SW currently offering any rent specials?
30022 8th Ave. SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30022 8th Ave. SW pet-friendly?
No, 30022 8th Ave. SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Federal Way.
Does 30022 8th Ave. SW offer parking?
Yes, 30022 8th Ave. SW offers parking.
Does 30022 8th Ave. SW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 30022 8th Ave. SW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 30022 8th Ave. SW have a pool?
No, 30022 8th Ave. SW does not have a pool.
Does 30022 8th Ave. SW have accessible units?
No, 30022 8th Ave. SW does not have accessible units.
Does 30022 8th Ave. SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 30022 8th Ave. SW does not have units with dishwashers.
