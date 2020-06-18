All apartments in Federal Way
Find more places like 29645 18th Avenue South.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Federal Way, WA
/
29645 18th Avenue South
Last updated December 7 2019 at 4:36 PM

29645 18th Avenue South

29645 18th Avenue South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Federal Way
See all
Cheap Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all

Location

29645 18th Avenue South, Federal Way, WA 98003

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
fireplace
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
Property Amenities
parking
pet friendly
What a great layout! Large living room with cozy corner fireplace with extra space for dining area. Galley kitchen with dishwasher, stove and microwave. VIRTUAL TOUR! https://youtu.be/irsYYLKZI-A Huge master bedroom with attached full bathroom. Down the hall is another bedroom and full bathroom! Water, sewer, garbage, and two covered parking spots included in the rent. Pets negotiable with approval and fee. First FULL month's rent, security deposit (equal to one month's rent) and $300 processing fee due at move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 29645 18th Avenue South have any available units?
29645 18th Avenue South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Federal Way, WA.
How much is rent in Federal Way, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Federal Way Rent Report.
What amenities does 29645 18th Avenue South have?
Some of 29645 18th Avenue South's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 29645 18th Avenue South currently offering any rent specials?
29645 18th Avenue South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 29645 18th Avenue South pet-friendly?
Yes, 29645 18th Avenue South is pet friendly.
Does 29645 18th Avenue South offer parking?
Yes, 29645 18th Avenue South offers parking.
Does 29645 18th Avenue South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 29645 18th Avenue South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 29645 18th Avenue South have a pool?
No, 29645 18th Avenue South does not have a pool.
Does 29645 18th Avenue South have accessible units?
No, 29645 18th Avenue South does not have accessible units.
Does 29645 18th Avenue South have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 29645 18th Avenue South has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Club Palisades
2211 S Star Lake Rd
Federal Way, WA 98003
Align
35434 25th Ave SW
Federal Way, WA 98023
The Cove
33131 1st Ave SW
Federal Way, WA 98023
The Ridge and The Shores
31912 3rd Pl SW
Federal Way, WA 98023
Riverstone Apartment Homes
27314 24th Ave S
Federal Way, WA 98003
Soundview
28425 18th Ave S
Federal Way, WA 98003
Sunset 320
1901 SW 320th St
Federal Way, WA 98023
The Commons
190 S 334th St
Federal Way, WA 98003

Similar Pages

Federal Way 1 Bedroom ApartmentsFederal Way 2 Bedroom Apartments
Federal Way Cheap ApartmentsFederal Way Dog Friendly Apartments
Federal Way Pet Friendly ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WALakewood, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WA
Edmonds, WASammamish, WAOlympia, WABremerton, WAMountlake Terrace, WASilverdale, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College