29645 18th Avenue South

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly parking fireplace microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave range Property Amenities parking pet friendly

What a great layout! Large living room with cozy corner fireplace with extra space for dining area. Galley kitchen with dishwasher, stove and microwave. VIRTUAL TOUR! https://youtu.be/irsYYLKZI-A Huge master bedroom with attached full bathroom. Down the hall is another bedroom and full bathroom! Water, sewer, garbage, and two covered parking spots included in the rent. Pets negotiable with approval and fee. First FULL month's rent, security deposit (equal to one month's rent) and $300 processing fee due at move in.