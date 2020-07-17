29130 23rd Pl S

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities carport game room parking

Beautiful 4 Bed 2.75 Bath Home in Federal Way - Huge 2600 sq. ft. 4 bedroom, 2.75 bath home with a bonus & game room. Hardwood and tile floors throughout with 2 fireplaces and a dining/eating nook. Fully finished basement and a 2 car carport. Convenient location, near shopping and grocery stores. No washer/dryer in home, hookups only. Federal Way SD - Wildwood Elem, Sacajawea Middle, Federal Way High



First and security deposit of equal amount. $40 application fee for each adult. Tenant is responsible for all utilities and yard care. No pets, no smoking. Please apply at www.tagrealtywa.com.



Video Tour: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1ggXDmeZESKALvMGJ-l6pzOeI76Oopl1c/view?usp=sharing



(RLNE4061710)