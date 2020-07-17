All apartments in Federal Way
Find more places like 29130 23rd Pl S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Federal Way, WA
/
29130 23rd Pl S
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

29130 23rd Pl S

29130 23rd Place South · (425) 369-4955
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Federal Way
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

29130 23rd Place South, Federal Way, WA 98003

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 29130 23rd Pl S · Avail. now

$2,500

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

carport
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
carport
game room
parking
Beautiful 4 Bed 2.75 Bath Home in Federal Way - Huge 2600 sq. ft. 4 bedroom, 2.75 bath home with a bonus & game room. Hardwood and tile floors throughout with 2 fireplaces and a dining/eating nook. Fully finished basement and a 2 car carport. Convenient location, near shopping and grocery stores. No washer/dryer in home, hookups only. Federal Way SD - Wildwood Elem, Sacajawea Middle, Federal Way High

First and security deposit of equal amount. $40 application fee for each adult. Tenant is responsible for all utilities and yard care. No pets, no smoking. Please apply at www.tagrealtywa.com.

Video Tour: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1ggXDmeZESKALvMGJ-l6pzOeI76Oopl1c/view?usp=sharing

(RLNE4061710)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 29130 23rd Pl S have any available units?
29130 23rd Pl S has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Federal Way, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Federal Way Rent Report.
Is 29130 23rd Pl S currently offering any rent specials?
29130 23rd Pl S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 29130 23rd Pl S pet-friendly?
No, 29130 23rd Pl S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Federal Way.
Does 29130 23rd Pl S offer parking?
Yes, 29130 23rd Pl S offers parking.
Does 29130 23rd Pl S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 29130 23rd Pl S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 29130 23rd Pl S have a pool?
No, 29130 23rd Pl S does not have a pool.
Does 29130 23rd Pl S have accessible units?
No, 29130 23rd Pl S does not have accessible units.
Does 29130 23rd Pl S have units with dishwashers?
No, 29130 23rd Pl S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 29130 23rd Pl S have units with air conditioning?
No, 29130 23rd Pl S does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 29130 23rd Pl S?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Trellis
2120 SW 352nd St. Suite A
Federal Way, WA 98023
The Union
2111 SW 352nd St
Federal Way, WA 98023
The Cove
33131 1st Ave SW
Federal Way, WA 98023
The Ridge and The Shores
31912 3rd Pl SW
Federal Way, WA 98023
Cedardale Apartments
2501 SW 336th St
Federal Way, WA 98023
Soundview
28425 18th Ave S
Federal Way, WA 98003
Sunset 320
1901 SW 320th St
Federal Way, WA 98023
The Commons
190 S 334th St
Federal Way, WA 98003

Similar Pages

Federal Way 1 BedroomsFederal Way 2 Bedrooms
Federal Way Cheap PlacesFederal Way Dog Friendly Apartments
Federal Way Pet Friendly PlacesKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WALakewood, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WA
Edmonds, WASammamish, WAOlympia, WABremerton, WAMountlake Terrace, WASilverdale, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity