2829 SW 349th PL

Amenities
APPLICATION PENDING - This spacious home has new hardwood floors and carpet, large kitchen with all appliances including over the range microwave. Sunken formal living room, with fireplace and raised formal dining. Just off the kitchen is the open style family room, with slider opening to the back yard deck.. The yard is fully fenced with lush foliage adding extra privacy.
Upstairs you will find 3 bedrooms and hallway full bath, including the master suite with private full bath.
Simply safe security monitoring included in rent!
2 car garage
Close to shopping and freeways.
This is a NON-SMOKING property, no pet property
Terms: 1st month rent & refundable security deposit
12 month lease
APPLICATION FEE $40 PER ADULT IS NON-REFUNDABLE
Please contact Kim Clifton, licensed broker to schedule a viewing 206-909-5869
(RLNE2737361)