Last updated December 18 2019 at 11:17 AM

2829 SW 349th PL

2829 Southwest 349th Place · No Longer Available
Location

2829 Southwest 349th Place, Federal Way, WA 98023

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
APPLICATION PENDING - This spacious home has new hardwood floors and carpet, large kitchen with all appliances including over the range microwave. Sunken formal living room, with fireplace and raised formal dining. Just off the kitchen is the open style family room, with slider opening to the back yard deck.. The yard is fully fenced with lush foliage adding extra privacy.
Upstairs you will find 3 bedrooms and hallway full bath, including the master suite with private full bath.

Simply safe security monitoring included in rent!
2 car garage
Close to shopping and freeways.

This is a NON-SMOKING property, no pet property

Terms: 1st month rent & refundable security deposit
12 month lease

APPLICATION FEE $40 PER ADULT IS NON-REFUNDABLE

Please contact Kim Clifton, licensed broker to schedule a viewing 206-909-5869

(RLNE2737361)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2829 SW 349th PL have any available units?
2829 SW 349th PL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Federal Way, WA.
How much is rent in Federal Way, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Federal Way Rent Report.
What amenities does 2829 SW 349th PL have?
Some of 2829 SW 349th PL's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2829 SW 349th PL currently offering any rent specials?
2829 SW 349th PL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2829 SW 349th PL pet-friendly?
No, 2829 SW 349th PL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Federal Way.
Does 2829 SW 349th PL offer parking?
Yes, 2829 SW 349th PL offers parking.
Does 2829 SW 349th PL have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2829 SW 349th PL does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2829 SW 349th PL have a pool?
No, 2829 SW 349th PL does not have a pool.
Does 2829 SW 349th PL have accessible units?
No, 2829 SW 349th PL does not have accessible units.
Does 2829 SW 349th PL have units with dishwashers?
No, 2829 SW 349th PL does not have units with dishwashers.
