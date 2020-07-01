All apartments in Federal Way
Find more places like 2407 SW 319TH PL.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Federal Way, WA
/
2407 SW 319TH PL
Last updated January 17 2020 at 12:45 PM

2407 SW 319TH PL

2407 Southwest 319th Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Federal Way
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Cheap Places
See all

Location

2407 Southwest 319th Place, Federal Way, WA 98023

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Highly desirable location in Federal Way! - **Application Pending**

Beautiful, bright and BIG! This fully remodeled home has it all. An open kitchen with custom cabinetry, hardwood floors, eating nook and easy access to the backyard. With lots of windows and great lighting, this home is warm and inviting. All the rooms are spacious. The master bedroom has it's own his and hers closets with dreamy master bathroom. The neighborhood is of similar homes. You are also walking distance to Twin Lakes Golf Course as well as less than five min to the Mall and I-5.

- Pet's considered on a case-by-case basis with additional $500 deposit

Forrest@havenrent.com

#1090

(RLNE5409891)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2407 SW 319TH PL have any available units?
2407 SW 319TH PL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Federal Way, WA.
How much is rent in Federal Way, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Federal Way Rent Report.
Is 2407 SW 319TH PL currently offering any rent specials?
2407 SW 319TH PL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2407 SW 319TH PL pet-friendly?
Yes, 2407 SW 319TH PL is pet friendly.
Does 2407 SW 319TH PL offer parking?
No, 2407 SW 319TH PL does not offer parking.
Does 2407 SW 319TH PL have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2407 SW 319TH PL does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2407 SW 319TH PL have a pool?
No, 2407 SW 319TH PL does not have a pool.
Does 2407 SW 319TH PL have accessible units?
No, 2407 SW 319TH PL does not have accessible units.
Does 2407 SW 319TH PL have units with dishwashers?
No, 2407 SW 319TH PL does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2407 SW 319TH PL have units with air conditioning?
No, 2407 SW 319TH PL does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Trellis
2120 SW 352nd St. Suite A
Federal Way, WA 98023
Club Palisades
2211 S Star Lake Rd
Federal Way, WA 98003
Align
35434 25th Ave SW
Federal Way, WA 98023
The Cove
33131 1st Ave SW
Federal Way, WA 98023
The Ridge and The Shores
31912 3rd Pl SW
Federal Way, WA 98023
Cedardale Apartments
2501 SW 336th St
Federal Way, WA 98023
Sunset 320
1901 SW 320th St
Federal Way, WA 98023
The Commons
190 S 334th St
Federal Way, WA 98003

Similar Pages

Federal Way 1 BedroomsFederal Way 2 Bedrooms
Federal Way Apartments with BalconyFederal Way Dog Friendly Apartments
Federal Way Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WA
Edmonds, WASammamish, WAOlympia, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College