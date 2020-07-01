2407 SW 319TH PL

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Highly desirable location in Federal Way! - **Application Pending**



Beautiful, bright and BIG! This fully remodeled home has it all. An open kitchen with custom cabinetry, hardwood floors, eating nook and easy access to the backyard. With lots of windows and great lighting, this home is warm and inviting. All the rooms are spacious. The master bedroom has it's own his and hers closets with dreamy master bathroom. The neighborhood is of similar homes. You are also walking distance to Twin Lakes Golf Course as well as less than five min to the Mall and I-5.



- Pet's considered on a case-by-case basis with additional $500 deposit



Forrest@havenrent.com



#1090



(RLNE5409891)