Federal Way, WA
2031 S 308th St
Last updated April 2 2020 at 7:08 AM

2031 S 308th St

2031 S 308th St · No Longer Available
Location

2031 S 308th St, Federal Way, WA 98003

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
pool
internet access
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
internet access
This warm and Cozy house will make you feel right at home. It is only 30 minutes to Seattle and 20 minutes to Tacoma. Located near shopping centers, restaurants, Federal Way Transit, I-5, and Hwy 18. This home is also just a short walk away from Steel Lake where you can Fish, Swim and Play. All utilities are included, tenant is responsible for cable and internet. The backyard is fully fenced and pets are welcome upon approval. This house is located at the end of a private drive behind 2029 S 308th St Federal Way 98003. Credit Check and Background Check required, No application fee. Rental Insurance Required. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2031 S 308th St have any available units?
2031 S 308th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Federal Way, WA.
How much is rent in Federal Way, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Federal Way Rent Report.
What amenities does 2031 S 308th St have?
Some of 2031 S 308th St's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2031 S 308th St currently offering any rent specials?
2031 S 308th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2031 S 308th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2031 S 308th St is pet friendly.
Does 2031 S 308th St offer parking?
Yes, 2031 S 308th St offers parking.
Does 2031 S 308th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2031 S 308th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2031 S 308th St have a pool?
Yes, 2031 S 308th St has a pool.
Does 2031 S 308th St have accessible units?
No, 2031 S 308th St does not have accessible units.
Does 2031 S 308th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2031 S 308th St has units with dishwashers.

