2031 S 308th St

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool internet access

This warm and Cozy house will make you feel right at home. It is only 30 minutes to Seattle and 20 minutes to Tacoma. Located near shopping centers, restaurants, Federal Way Transit, I-5, and Hwy 18. This home is also just a short walk away from Steel Lake where you can Fish, Swim and Play. All utilities are included, tenant is responsible for cable and internet. The backyard is fully fenced and pets are welcome upon approval. This house is located at the end of a private drive behind 2029 S 308th St Federal Way 98003. Credit Check and Background Check required, No application fee. Rental Insurance Required. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.