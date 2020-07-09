All apartments in Federal Way
Find more places like 2028 SW 353rd Pl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Federal Way, WA
/
2028 SW 353rd Pl
Last updated November 12 2019 at 12:00 PM

2028 SW 353rd Pl

2028 Southwest 353rd Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Federal Way
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Cheap Places
See all

Location

2028 Southwest 353rd Place, Federal Way, WA 98023

Amenities

pet friendly
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Wonderful Rambler in Desirable Federal Way - *Application Pending*

Conveniently located in the Twin Lakes neighborhood, this wonderful three bedroom 1.75 bathroom has the space you desire. The bedrooms are spacious, with an open kitchen and living room great for entertaining. The backyard boasts of fall foliage and space, with a shed for yard tools. New carpet completes this wonderful rambler.

Easy access to Fred Meyer, Safeway, Tacoma Tide flats and Pacific Highway.

James@havenrent.com

#1082

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5251749)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2028 SW 353rd Pl have any available units?
2028 SW 353rd Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Federal Way, WA.
How much is rent in Federal Way, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Federal Way Rent Report.
Is 2028 SW 353rd Pl currently offering any rent specials?
2028 SW 353rd Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2028 SW 353rd Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 2028 SW 353rd Pl is pet friendly.
Does 2028 SW 353rd Pl offer parking?
No, 2028 SW 353rd Pl does not offer parking.
Does 2028 SW 353rd Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2028 SW 353rd Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2028 SW 353rd Pl have a pool?
No, 2028 SW 353rd Pl does not have a pool.
Does 2028 SW 353rd Pl have accessible units?
No, 2028 SW 353rd Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 2028 SW 353rd Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 2028 SW 353rd Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2028 SW 353rd Pl have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2028 SW 353rd Pl has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Club Palisades
2211 S Star Lake Rd
Federal Way, WA 98003
Miro
31004 19th Pl SW
Federal Way, WA 98032
The Cove
33131 1st Ave SW
Federal Way, WA 98023
The Ridge and The Shores
31912 3rd Pl SW
Federal Way, WA 98023
Fox Run
34720 2nd Ln S
Federal Way, WA 98003
Soundview
28425 18th Ave S
Federal Way, WA 98003
Sunset 320
1901 SW 320th St
Federal Way, WA 98023
The Commons
190 S 334th St
Federal Way, WA 98003

Similar Pages

Federal Way 1 BedroomsFederal Way 2 Bedrooms
Federal Way Apartments with BalconyFederal Way Dog Friendly Apartments
Federal Way Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WA
Edmonds, WASammamish, WAOlympia, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College