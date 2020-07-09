2028 SW 353rd Pl

Amenities

Wonderful Rambler in Desirable Federal Way - *Application Pending*



Conveniently located in the Twin Lakes neighborhood, this wonderful three bedroom 1.75 bathroom has the space you desire. The bedrooms are spacious, with an open kitchen and living room great for entertaining. The backyard boasts of fall foliage and space, with a shed for yard tools. New carpet completes this wonderful rambler.



Easy access to Fred Meyer, Safeway, Tacoma Tide flats and Pacific Highway.



No Cats Allowed



