111 S 340th St #D

Nice quiet neighborhood - This is a quiet 2 Bedroom Condo apartment. Freshly painted with all modern appliances. Comes with a fire place, Washer and dryer, patio located off the front living room. Located in a nice neighborhood with easy access to HWY 99. Built in 1979, 823 Square feet of living space. Access to club house, Tennis court. Good school district , Panther Lake Elementary School, and Todd Beamer High School Just minutes away. Just one mile to shopping mall and 22 minutes to airport. Ready to move in.



No Dogs Allowed



