Last updated June 4 2019

111 S 340th St #D

111 South 340th Street · No Longer Available
Location

111 South 340th Street, Federal Way, WA 98003

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
tennis court
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
cats allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
dogs allowed
Nice quiet neighborhood - This is a quiet 2 Bedroom Condo apartment. Freshly painted with all modern appliances. Comes with a fire place, Washer and dryer, patio located off the front living room. Located in a nice neighborhood with easy access to HWY 99. Built in 1979, 823 Square feet of living space. Access to club house, Tennis court. Good school district , Panther Lake Elementary School, and Todd Beamer High School Just minutes away. Just one mile to shopping mall and 22 minutes to airport. Ready to move in.

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE4873990)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

