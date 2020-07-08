2939 Federal Ave A

Amenities

View property w/ extra large kitchen near downtown - Property Id: 272355



Panoramic western facing view of Port Gardner Bay, harbor, islands and Olympic mountain range. Main floor unit of a 1910 home converted to a duplex. Two bedroom, one bath with claw foot tub/shower. extra large kitchen. One block North of Providence Hospital Pacific Campus. Close to shopping, bus line, easy access to I-5. Off street Parking (Garage), ground level access. No pets. No smoking.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/272355

No Pets Allowed



