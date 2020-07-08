All apartments in Everett
Find more places like 2939 Federal Ave A.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Everett, WA
/
2939 Federal Ave A
Last updated May 9 2020 at 10:39 AM

2939 Federal Ave A

2939 Federal Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Everett
See all
Port Gardner
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2939 Federal Avenue, Everett, WA 98201
Port Gardner

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
some paid utils
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
View property w/ extra large kitchen near downtown - Property Id: 272355

Panoramic western facing view of Port Gardner Bay, harbor, islands and Olympic mountain range. Main floor unit of a 1910 home converted to a duplex. Two bedroom, one bath with claw foot tub/shower. extra large kitchen. One block North of Providence Hospital Pacific Campus. Close to shopping, bus line, easy access to I-5. Off street Parking (Garage), ground level access. No pets. No smoking.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/272355
Property Id 272355

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5746364)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2939 Federal Ave A have any available units?
2939 Federal Ave A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Everett, WA.
How much is rent in Everett, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Everett Rent Report.
What amenities does 2939 Federal Ave A have?
Some of 2939 Federal Ave A's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2939 Federal Ave A currently offering any rent specials?
2939 Federal Ave A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2939 Federal Ave A pet-friendly?
No, 2939 Federal Ave A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Everett.
Does 2939 Federal Ave A offer parking?
Yes, 2939 Federal Ave A offers parking.
Does 2939 Federal Ave A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2939 Federal Ave A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2939 Federal Ave A have a pool?
No, 2939 Federal Ave A does not have a pool.
Does 2939 Federal Ave A have accessible units?
No, 2939 Federal Ave A does not have accessible units.
Does 2939 Federal Ave A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2939 Federal Ave A has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Fultons Crossing
120 SE Everett Mall Way
Everett, WA 98208
Alister Parx Apartments
605 Center Rd
Everett, WA 98204
Sage
1730 112th St SW
Everett, WA 98204
Copperstone
420 85th Pl SW
Everett, WA 98204
Timberline Court
1020 112th St SW
Everett, WA 98204
The Lakehouse
12115 19th Ave SE
Everett, WA 98208
Charter Club
1701 121st St SE
Everett, WA 98208
Huntington Park
9009 W Mall Dr
Everett, WA 98208

Similar Pages

Everett 1 BedroomsEverett 2 Bedrooms
Everett Apartments with BalconyEverett Dog Friendly Apartments
Everett Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WA
Kirkland, WALynnwood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAEdmonds, WA
Sammamish, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WABurien, WAMarysville, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

WestmontHolly
Everett Mall SouthCascade View
Port GardnerEvergreen

Apartments Near Colleges

Everett Community CollegeShoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle CampusUniversity of Washington-Tacoma Campus
Cascadia College