2307 Oklahoma

Amenities

in unit laundry garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry Property Amenities garage

4bd,1bth Rambler W/ 1 Car Garage & Fenced Yard! - This cozy rambler in Everett is move-in ready today! Home offers living room with fireplace, dining area, kitchen, and utility area with washer and dryer, 4 bedrooms and 1 full bathroom. This home has a 1 car garage with storage and spacious fully fenced backyard.



Renters insurance is required with a minimum of $100,000 in liability coverage. Tenants are responsible for all utilities. Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.



NW Property Management Group does not accept comprehensive reusable tenant screening reports. All adult occupants must complete a full credit and criminal background check. Non-refundable application fee is $55 per application.



For a full list of our tenant screening criteria please access the link below.



http://nwpmg.net/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/Application-Requirements-V9.14.2018.pdf

Please contact NW Property Management Group for questions or to set up a viewing appointment at 425-224-5516



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4673090)