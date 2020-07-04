All apartments in Everett
Find more places like 10717 7th Ave SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Everett, WA
/
10717 7th Ave SE
Last updated April 17 2020 at 10:30 AM

10717 7th Ave SE

10717 7th Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Everett
See all
Everett Mall South
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

10717 7th Avenue Southeast, Everett, WA 98208
Everett Mall South

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming 3 BR home on quiet cul de sac - Please use this link to schedule a tour: showmojo.com/l/f25c3ac05b

Vaulted ceilings and abundant natural light greet you as you enter this charming and well maintained home. Updated eat-in kitchen and french doors that open to an amazing outdoor space with covered deck, greenhouse, garden space and play area. 3 bedrooms upstairs. Location, privacy and quality updates, this house has it all! Located minutes from I-5 and mass transit on a 3-house cul-de-sac.

Home is available immediately. If you are interested or are looking to move-in more than 2 weeks later from the day you apply, please respond to the listing via email. Instructions To Apply: Application fee is $45 per adult applicants. Each person 18 and older who will be residing in the home must apply here: gpsrenting.appfolio.com/listings. Pets are on a case by case, please reach out to us if there is any concern about your pet before applying. If there is any other questions, please email us at lease@gpsrenting.com too.

(RLNE5697170)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10717 7th Ave SE have any available units?
10717 7th Ave SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Everett, WA.
How much is rent in Everett, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Everett Rent Report.
Is 10717 7th Ave SE currently offering any rent specials?
10717 7th Ave SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10717 7th Ave SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 10717 7th Ave SE is pet friendly.
Does 10717 7th Ave SE offer parking?
No, 10717 7th Ave SE does not offer parking.
Does 10717 7th Ave SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10717 7th Ave SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10717 7th Ave SE have a pool?
No, 10717 7th Ave SE does not have a pool.
Does 10717 7th Ave SE have accessible units?
No, 10717 7th Ave SE does not have accessible units.
Does 10717 7th Ave SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 10717 7th Ave SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10717 7th Ave SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 10717 7th Ave SE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Arterra
711 W Casino Rd
Everett, WA 98204
Cascadia Pointe Apartments
8710 5th Ave W
Everett, WA 98204
Alister Parx Apartments
605 Center Rd
Everett, WA 98204
Lake Park
11005 16th Ave SE
Everett, WA 98208
Colby Creek
923 112th St SW
Everett, WA 98204
The Winsley
9900 12th Ave W
Everett, WA 98204
Nova North
1020 W Casino Rd
Everett, WA 98204
Charter Club
1701 121st St SE
Everett, WA 98208

Similar Pages

Everett 1 BedroomsEverett 2 Bedrooms
Everett Apartments with BalconyEverett Dog Friendly Apartments
Everett Studio ApartmentsKing County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WA
Kirkland, WALynnwood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAEdmonds, WA
Sammamish, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WABurien, WAMarysville, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

WestmontHolly
Everett Mall SouthCascade View
Port GardnerEvergreen

Apartments Near Colleges

Everett Community CollegeShoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle CampusUniversity of Washington-Tacoma Campus
Cascadia College