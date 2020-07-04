10717 7th Ave SE

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Charming 3 BR home on quiet cul de sac - Please use this link to schedule a tour: showmojo.com/l/f25c3ac05b



Vaulted ceilings and abundant natural light greet you as you enter this charming and well maintained home. Updated eat-in kitchen and french doors that open to an amazing outdoor space with covered deck, greenhouse, garden space and play area. 3 bedrooms upstairs. Location, privacy and quality updates, this house has it all! Located minutes from I-5 and mass transit on a 3-house cul-de-sac.



Home is available immediately. If you are interested or are looking to move-in more than 2 weeks later from the day you apply, please respond to the listing via email. Instructions To Apply: Application fee is $45 per adult applicants. Each person 18 and older who will be residing in the home must apply here: gpsrenting.appfolio.com/listings. Pets are on a case by case, please reach out to us if there is any concern about your pet before applying. If there is any other questions, please email us at lease@gpsrenting.com too.



(RLNE5697170)