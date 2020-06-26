All apartments in Edmonds
Home
/
Edmonds, WA
/
7910 240th St SW
Last updated December 14 2019 at 1:33 PM

7910 240th St SW

7910 240th Street Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

7910 240th Street Southwest, Edmonds, WA 98026

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
Schedule a showing today!

Come and see this lovely 1,200-square-foot, single-family home with 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom in Edmonds, Washington!

This unfurnished home comes with a 2-car uncovered parking.

The bright and well-ventilated interior features include tile floor including the bathroom and in the kitchen; and large new slider windows.

The nifty kitchen is equipped with ready-to-use appliances such as refrigerator, oven/range, dishwasher, garbage disposal; fine cabinetry with ample storage/pantry space, and smooth countertop. The comfy bedrooms have built-in closets. Its tidy and nice bathroom is equipped with a flush toilet; marble topped, dual-sink vanity, and shower. There is storage (included in the rent) in the garage.

For climate control, it has gas heating.

An in-unit washer and dryer are also provided for laundry convenience.

No pets allowed. Smoking is forbidden in the property.

The homes exterior has a yard, perfect for outdoor activities with the family or friends.

The tenant's responsible utilities: water, sewage, gas, electricity, cable, and Internet. The owner will handle the landscaping.

Nearby Schools:
Westgate Elementary School - 1.61 miles, 7/10
College Place Middle School - 2.1 miles, 5/10
Edmonds Woodway High School - 1.71 miles, 6/10
Madrona Nongraded - 0.83 miles, 7/10

Bus lines:
Swift Blue Everett - Aurora Village - 0.2 miles
130 Edmonds Lynnwood - 0.2 miles
101 Mariner P&R - Aurora Village - 0.2 miles
416 Edmonds Seattle - 0.2 miles
115 McCollum Park P&R - Aurora Village - 0.2 miles
331 - 0.3 miles
342 - 0.3 miles

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4959514)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7910 240th St SW have any available units?
7910 240th St SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Edmonds, WA.
What amenities does 7910 240th St SW have?
Some of 7910 240th St SW's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7910 240th St SW currently offering any rent specials?
7910 240th St SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7910 240th St SW pet-friendly?
No, 7910 240th St SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Edmonds.
Does 7910 240th St SW offer parking?
Yes, 7910 240th St SW offers parking.
Does 7910 240th St SW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7910 240th St SW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7910 240th St SW have a pool?
No, 7910 240th St SW does not have a pool.
Does 7910 240th St SW have accessible units?
No, 7910 240th St SW does not have accessible units.
Does 7910 240th St SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7910 240th St SW has units with dishwashers.
Does 7910 240th St SW have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7910 240th St SW has units with air conditioning.
