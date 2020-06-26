7910 240th St SW

Amenities

Come and see this lovely 1,200-square-foot, single-family home with 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom in Edmonds, Washington!



This unfurnished home comes with a 2-car uncovered parking.



The bright and well-ventilated interior features include tile floor including the bathroom and in the kitchen; and large new slider windows.



The nifty kitchen is equipped with ready-to-use appliances such as refrigerator, oven/range, dishwasher, garbage disposal; fine cabinetry with ample storage/pantry space, and smooth countertop. The comfy bedrooms have built-in closets. Its tidy and nice bathroom is equipped with a flush toilet; marble topped, dual-sink vanity, and shower. There is storage (included in the rent) in the garage.



For climate control, it has gas heating.



An in-unit washer and dryer are also provided for laundry convenience.



No pets allowed. Smoking is forbidden in the property.



The homes exterior has a yard, perfect for outdoor activities with the family or friends.



The tenant's responsible utilities: water, sewage, gas, electricity, cable, and Internet. The owner will handle the landscaping.



Nearby Schools:

Westgate Elementary School - 1.61 miles, 7/10

College Place Middle School - 2.1 miles, 5/10

Edmonds Woodway High School - 1.71 miles, 6/10

Madrona Nongraded - 0.83 miles, 7/10



Bus lines:

Swift Blue Everett - Aurora Village - 0.2 miles

130 Edmonds Lynnwood - 0.2 miles

101 Mariner P&R - Aurora Village - 0.2 miles

416 Edmonds Seattle - 0.2 miles

115 McCollum Park P&R - Aurora Village - 0.2 miles

331 - 0.3 miles

342 - 0.3 miles



No Pets Allowed



